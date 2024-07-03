Eventus Joins FIA Tech’s Databank Network

FIA Tech, a leading technology provider to the exchange-traded derivative industry, announced today that Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance software, has joined the FIA Tech Databank Network and will be integrating FIA Tech’s cross reference symbology and core contract specifications data into its client offering.

This is the first example of a trade surveillance and market risk solution provider embedding Databank into its service offering to clients. The Databank Network is FIA Tech’s initiative to bring together independent software vendors (ISVs), exchanges, clearing houses and other technology providers into an interoperable global network simplifying the use of reference data, analytics and software solutions from participating firms. It unifies reference data from over 80 exchanges and central counterparties (CCPs), leading index providers including FTSE, MSCI, S&P, STOXX, ISVs and data vendors EDI and Factset.

Andrew Castello, Vice President, Head of Client Operations at FIA Tech said: “Eventus’ integration of our Cross Reference Symbology and Contract Specifications is a testament to the value of our reference data offering. We are very pleased to welcome Eventus to the Databank Network and have Eventus make use of the data and services FIA Tech provides for the benefit of its clients.

Eventus Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bell said: “At Eventus, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients. By integrating FIA Tech’s cross reference symbology and core contract specifications services into our Validus platform, we are not only expanding our data interoperability but also reinforcing our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable surveillance solutions available.”