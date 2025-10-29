Eventus And Huron | Treliant Collaborate To Enhance Trade Surveillance Capabilities For Financial Institutions - Collaboration Combines Deep Financial Services And Regulatory Expertise With Best-In-Class Technology To Drive Stronger Compliance Outcomes, Operational Resilience For Clients

Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions announced today its collaboration with Treliant, a global consulting and managed services firm recently acquired by Huron Consulting Group (Huron). As part of Huron, Treliant brings deep financial services expertise, regulatory insight and technology-enabled solutions to help institutions transform, optimize and modernize their programs. The relationship between Eventus and Huron will deliver enhanced trade surveillance capabilities for financial institutions worldwide.

Eventus is already widely regarded as a leader in providing high-touch service with experienced financial market and regulatory personnel collaborating closely with its clients. The alliance with Huron | Treliant, which has undergone in-depth training on Eventus' Validus trade surveillance platform and ensured operational alignment, is designed to elevate that service even further.

The collaboration provides specialized support for Eventus clients leveraging Validus. While Eventus continues to work closely with its clients to provide platform delivery, technology support and surveillance expertise, Huron | Treliant enhances the ecosystem by enabling clients to optimize the way they operate and govern their surveillance environments. Under this collaboration, Eventus clients can engage directly with Huron | Treliant to strengthen their surveillance frameworks by:

Conducting risk-based assessments to align surveillance programs with business models and regulatory requirements.



to align surveillance programs with business models and regulatory requirements. Tuning and optimizing their Validus alert logic , helping to reduce false positives and improve signal quality.



, helping to reduce false positives and improve signal quality. Receiving best practice guidance on workflows, escalation processes and governance structures.



on workflows, escalation processes and governance structures. Getting additional operational support including scalable managed services andstaff augmentation to review, resolve or escalate alerts.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We are proud to work alongside Huron | Treliant to help our clients get the most out of their Validus implementation and ensure it is part of a strategic, comprehensive compliance program. Huron | Treliant's consulting expertise, operational discipline and fluency with our platform allows its team to guide clients in aligning Validus with regulatory expectations, internal policies and evolving business risks. At a time when many in the industry are pulling back on service, we're doubling down on that commitment because we believe that's what our clients want and need."

Brendan Mulvey Managing Director, Compliance and Risk Management at Huron | Treliant, said: "This collaboration is about enabling financial institutions to elevate their trade surveillance programs, efficiently and defensibly. Combining our deep compliance and operational expertise with Eventus' Validus platform, we are providing clients the ability to make surveillance a competitive strength."

The collaboration is already active, with joint engagements underway and training programs in place across Huron | Treliant's global solution delivery centers.