Europex General Assembly Elects Chairman, Board Members And Heads Of Working Groups For Upcoming 2022-2023 Mandate

At the second regular meeting of 2021, the General Assembly of Europex elected the Chairperson, Board and the Heads of the four Working Groups: Power Markets, Gas Markets, Environmental Markets and Financial Markets. Those elected will serve a two-year mandate from 2022-2023.
Pieter Schuurs (President and COO of ICE Endex) was re-elected Chairman of the Board for his third term, while Borut Rajer (Director of Operations, Borzen), Jonas Törnquist (COO, EPEX SPOT), and Piotr Zawistowski (President of the Management Board of TGE) will continue in their roles as Board members. Andrea Péruzy (Chairman and CEO of GME) and Ahmet Türkoğlu (CEO of EPİAŞ/EXIST) have been newly elected to the Board.
The Power Markets Working Group will continue to be headed by Rickard Nilsson (Nord Pool) and the Gas Markets Working Group by Frederick Bernthaler (CEGH). Likewise, Michiel Mulder (ICE Endex) and Anje Stiers (EEX) will continue to head the Working Groups Environmental Markets and Financial Markets respectively.
Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “This coming decade will be decisive in terms of transforming towards a net-zero economy and in keeping the costs of this transformation as low as possible and hence socially acceptable. I am therefore glad that we have a competent team to contribute to the ongoing discussion about ‘Fit for 55’, the upcoming Gas Decarbonisation Package and many other important files that will shape Europe’s energy and climate future.”
The members of the General Assembly also discussed ongoing energy price developments and welcomed the “toolbox” of measures put forward by the European Commission to help vulnerable consumers. Members highlighted their support for a coordinated approach while ensuring the welfare benefits of efficient, integrated, and transparent European energy markets are maintained.