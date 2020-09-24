Europex Consultation Response – EU Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy

Europex fully supports the development of a comprehensive EU strategy on offshore energy, which is needed to help scale up offshore energy deployment and ultimately contribute to the decarbonisation of the European energy system. While there are many important issues that the strategy must address, our response focuses on the following regulatory and market aspects:
- Integration of offshore energy into the market / financing models;
- Building up the necessary grid infrastructure;
- Regulatory aspects of hybrid or joint offshore projects;
- Developing offshore wind as part of wider energy system integration efforts.
The strategy must build on the achievements of coupled and integrated European energy markets, should set out a clear pathway for new offshore renewable plants to participate fully in the market and ensure efficient use of the grid.
