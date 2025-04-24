European Native Stablecoin Issuer Quantoz Achieves Trading Volume And Exchange Listing Milestones

Quantoz’s stablecoins have traded over $115 million in volume and are listed on more than thirty exchanges since launching at the end of 2024

Recent implementation of MiCA regulations in the European Union (EU) allows only European licensed firms to mint and issue stablecoins in the region

Use of stablecoins continues to grow rapidly as users see them as a viable method of payments and remittance

Quantoz Payments B.V. (Quantoz), a Netherlands-based payments technology company backed by Tether, Kraken and Fabric Ventures, is pleased to announce that its stablecoins USDQ and EURQ, which are designed to be MiCAR compliant, are listed on more than thirty digital asset exchanges globally.

The exchanges include global leaders such as Bitfinex, Kraken, Bybit.NL, Bitpanda and XT.com. Since their issuance in November 2024, USDQ and EURQ have already seen their cumulative trading volume reach more than $115 million, making it one of the fastest growing stablecoins in the period since their launch. Quantoz is leading the way for the provision of fully backed, secure and well regulated blockchain-based stablecoins.

Demand for Quantoz’s regulated stablecoins is being boosted by three main factors. Firstly, Quantoz Payments is currently the only stablecoin issuer under the MiCA framework that is licensed in a AAA credit rated country. Secondly, the reserves backing the Quantoz stablecoins are held with systemically important Tier 1 banks.

On 17 January 2025, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) reminded National Competent Authorities (NCAs) that they need to ensure compliance by crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) regarding non-MiCA compliant asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and electronic money tokens (EMTs) as soon as possible and no later than the end of January 2025.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments, said:

“As one of the few stablecoin issuers backed by some of the most established firms in crypto, such as Tether and Kraken, we are seeing our MiCAR compliant stablecoins USDQ and EURQ being rapidly rolled out for trading and access across the world. As an Electronic Money Institution authorised and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank (“De Nederlandsche Bank”), we ensure that our stablecoins adhere to the highest possible regulatory standards.

“Our stablecoins are not only supporting the transfer of value in the well functioning digital asset ecosystem, but they are in the process of being adopted by traditional business customers as a faster, more transparent and cost-effective means of payment.

“This is now reflected in the numbers - our volumes have been steadily growing since we launched. We are also seeing an acceleration that indicates increasing utility and network effects.”

The rapid adoption of stablecoins for value transfer has been evidenced by the exponential growth in their usage, with the total market capitalisation for stablecoins increasing to $236 billion, up from $150 billion a year ago (see source here).