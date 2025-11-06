European Central Bank To Join Eurex Repo Market

Eurex welcomes the European Central Bank (ECB) as a new member to its centrally cleared repo market in Q1 2026. The ECB will diversify its securities lending infrastructure and transfer part of its securities lending activities for its monetary policy portfolios to centrally cleared repo transactions.

Imène Rahmouni-Rousseau, Director General Market Operations at the European Central Bank:

“The trend towards central clearing for repo transactions supports the smooth functioning and the resilience of euro area repo markets. These markets play a crucial role for the transmission of our monetary policy and the redistribution of liquidity in the financial system. Central clearing will diversify our securities lending channels for monetary policy portfolios and will also contribute to broadening our existing market intelligence in this core segment.”

Matthias Graulich, Member of the Executive Board at Eurex, commented: "We are honoured to welcome the European Central Bank to our repo market. The ECB’s decision underscores the growing importance of centrally cleared repo for the stability and integrity of European financial markets and is a strong testament to the market's trust in our resilient and efficient infrastructure. Eurex, as part of Deutsche Börse Group, is relentlessly working to strengthen European capital markets, thereby contributing to the vision of a strong and sovereign Europe."

A growing and diverse ecosystem for secured funding

The ECB is the sixth central bank to connect to Eurex’s repo ecosystem, which includes a diverse community exceeding 160 participants from 21 countries, comprising international banks, government agencies, and supranational organizations as well as a growing number of buyside firms such as pension funds, insurance companies and corporates. Eurex Clearing is a leading central counterparty (CCP).