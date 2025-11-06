European Central Bank To Join Eurex Repo Market

- European Central Bank (ECB) to become a participant in Eurex’s centrally cleared repo market in Q1 2026
- The ECB is the sixth central bank to join Eurex's diverse repo ecosystem of over 160 participants
Eurex welcomes the European Central Bank (ECB) as a new member to its centrally cleared repo market in Q1 2026. The ECB will diversify its securities lending infrastructure and transfer part of its securities lending activities for its monetary policy portfolios to centrally cleared repo transactions.
Imène Rahmouni-Rousseau, Director General Market Operations at the European Central Bank:
“The trend towards central clearing for repo transactions supports the smooth functioning and the resilience of euro area repo markets. These markets play a crucial role for the transmission of our monetary policy and the redistribution of liquidity in the financial system. Central clearing will diversify our securities lending channels for monetary policy portfolios and will also contribute to broadening our existing market intelligence in this core segment.”
Matthias Graulich, Member of the Executive Board at Eurex, commented: "We are honoured to welcome the European Central Bank to our repo market. The ECB’s decision underscores the growing importance of centrally cleared repo for the stability and integrity of European financial markets and is a strong testament to the market's trust in our resilient and efficient infrastructure. Eurex, as part of Deutsche Börse Group, is relentlessly working to strengthen European capital markets, thereby contributing to the vision of a strong and sovereign Europe."
A growing and diverse ecosystem for secured funding
The ECB is the sixth central bank to connect to Eurex’s repo ecosystem, which includes a diverse community exceeding 160 participants from 21 countries, comprising international banks, government agencies, and supranational organizations as well as a growing number of buyside firms such as pension funds, insurance companies and corporates. Eurex Clearing is a leading central counterparty (CCP).
Eurex has seen strong growth in its repo segments. Total outstanding volumes in the repo market, which include Special, GC Repo and GC Pooling, grew approximately 50 percent since the end of 2024. This highlights the deep liquidity and robust activity available in Eurex’s cleared repo markets. Eurex plans to continue expanding its network by connecting more central banks and public sector institutions across Europe.