Euronext’s Leading Board Portal Software iBabs Joins G-Cloud 14 Framework To Enhance Governance In The UK Public Sector - Public Sector Organisations Across The UK Can Now Easily Procure iBabs’ Governance Tools Through G-Cloud 14

Euronext today announced that leading provider of board portal and meeting management solutions iBabs, a Euronext company, has been accepted into the United Kingdom’s G-Cloud 14 framework.

The G-Cloud is a part of the UK Government's Digital Marketplace, managed by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). It enables public sector organisations to buy cloud services from pre-approved suppliers without the need for a lengthy tendering or competitive procurement process.

This approval allows public sector organisations across the UK to access iBabs' governance software directly via the Digital Marketplace, streamlining the process of adopting trusted, reliable tools for effective governance in the UK.

The G-Cloud 14 listing reinforces iBabs’ commitment to providing technology that enhances transparency, accessibility and efficiency in the public sector. Organisations can now easily adopt iBabs’ intuitive and cost-effective software, designed to simplify board and committee meetings.

Simon Gallagher, CEO of Euronext London, said: “Joining G-Cloud 14 represents a significant milestone for us in the UK, making it simpler and faster for public sector organisations to access our software. We are excited to support our clients’ governance goals with this streamlined procurement route.”

Julien Tessier, CEO of Euronext Corporate Solutions, said: “Our inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 Framework reflects our ongoing dedication to the public sector. We are looking forward to empowering more organisations with secure, accessible solutions that support stronger governance practices.”

For more information on iBabs and its solutions available through G-Cloud 14, visit the Digital Marketplace.

About iBabs, a Euronext Company

iBabs is the fastest-growing board portal solution provider in Europe. Since its inception in 2011, the company has been committed to enhancing organisational efficiency with accessible, cost-efficient functionalities to streamline meeting management, from meeting preparation to action follow-up. iBabs Board Portal is trusted by over 300,000 users across more than 3,000 organisations globally, both in the public and private sectors. The company was acquired by Euronext in 2017, allowing it to expand its reach further into international markets.