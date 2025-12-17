Euronext’s iBabs Launches AI Solution For Enhanced Governance Efficiency And Transparency

The leading software provider of governance solutions in the public and semi-public sector in the Netherlands, iBabs, a Euronext company, has launched an AI-enabled meeting assistant. iBabs Debrief makes processing meetings faster and more accurate, powered by artificial intelligence.

iBabs Debrief uses AI to recognise speakers instantly during board and council meetings. This technology enables users to receive complete transcripts, summaries and minutes immediately after the meeting, all within the secured iBabs environment. By accelerating administrative processes, boards, councils and committees can make decisions more quickly, operate with greater transparency and maintain a clear audit trail of their discussions. This leads to increased accuracy in decision-making and improved operational efficiency. Integrating this feature into board, committee and management meetings is particularly valuable for public authorities, as well as organisations in healthcare and education.

User-friendliness and data protection go hand in hand

iBabs Debrief is designed for immediate use, with no installation or complicated settings required. Administrators can get started with iBabs Debrief straight away due to the pre-configured advanced AI prompts, which ensure consistent and high-quality results.

The iBabs Debrief AI solution is fully GDPR compliant, with data stored in the user's jurisdiction in Europe. iBabs is also ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. Furthermore, no third-party AI integrations are used, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and is not exposed to external parties.

Julien Tessier, CEO of Euronext Corporate Solutions, said: “With iBabs Debrief, we bring AI where it delivers real added value: helping our customers save time, strengthen their governance and make their meetings more transparent. Trust is paramount in this area. We do not train large language models with customer data and we apply the same high standards of data protection that underpin all our solutions.”

Otto Larsen, CRO at iBabs, said: “Following up on meetings often involves hours of administrative work after each session. iBabs Debrief automates this process and delivers accurate transcripts and summaries within minutes, with the same ease of use that our customers have come to expect from iBabs. This makes every meeting more efficient, secure and transparent.”

iBabs Debrief is available to all existing and new iBabs customers. Find more information about iBabs Debrief’s functionalities or request a demonstration on the iBabs website.