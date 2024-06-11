Euronext Tech Leaders Welcomes 11 New Companies On The Occasion Of Its 2024 Annual Review

Launched in June 2022, Euronext Tech Leaders now counts over 110 companies

The segment includes Tech companies from across Europe and is designed to strengthen the European Tech industry

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, leading to 11 new companies joining the segment. These companies, recognised for their significant growth, span various Tech industries including Biotech, MedTech, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Hardware and Robotics, Software, and Technology Advisory. The Euronext Tech Leaders index will be updated after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 with effect from Monday 24 June 2024. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment is reviewed annually, with the next review due to take place in June 2025.

Launched by Euronext in June 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative builds on Euronext’s vibrant Tech ecosystem and longstanding commitment to technology companies. Euronext created the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which now contains more than 110 European companies listed on Euronext markets, as well as an index tracking the stocks in the segment, and a dedicated set of services for listed and private Tech companies.

In its first two years, more than 30 companies have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, and four companies entered the segment following a listing on Euronext since last year’s review: Arverne Group, Exosens, Planisware and Pluxee.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment for high-growth Tech companies celebrates its two-year anniversary with the inclusion in the segment of 11 new companies that come from five European countries. Euronext welcomes the new Euronext Tech Leaders members and we look forward to continuing to support their growth story. Through their leadership and their disruptive innovation, the members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment strengthen Europe's strategic position and competitiveness in the global technology industry.”

Inclusions following the 2024 annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment

Company Name ISIN Code Company Name ISIN Code ASSYSTEM FR0000074148 MEDINCELL FR0004065605 ECONOCOM GROUP BE0974313455 NORBIT NO0010856511 ENVIPCO NL0015000GX8 PHARMING GROUP NL0010391025 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES FR0000062671 SMARTCRAFT NO0011008971 IBA BE0003766806 THEON INTERNAT CY0200751713 KITRON NO0003079709

View the full specific set of criteria for companies to qualify for Euronext Tech Leaders:

Euronext Tech Leaders criteria.

Euronext’s longstanding commitment to Tech

Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion[1]. Euronext provides a robust ecosystem dedicated to the Tech industry, offering access to a very wide and diverse international investor base that supports Tech companies at various growth stages.

Since 2015, Euronext has run pan-European pre-IPO programmes, now unified under its flagship IPOready brand, to prepare innovative businesses for a listing on the capital markets. Over 1,000 companies have participated in these programmes, selected for their innovation and performance potential.

The Euronext Tech Leaders segment, launched in 2022, aims to be a catalyst for the next generation of European Tech leaders. Building on the first two successful years of the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, Euronext remains committed to further strengthening the European Tech sector.

Euronext Tech Leaders initiatives across Europe

In addition to joining the Euronext Tech Leaders index tracking the stocks in the segment, Euronext Tech Leaders members are provided with a range of services and visibility initiatives.

Members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment have exclusive access to top-tier events, including investor forums and conferences organised across Europe by Euronext and its partners to increase the visibility of Euronext Tech Leaders companies and promote them to international investors, offering them strategic networking opportunities.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Campus is the flagship annual gathering for European Tech companies. Last year’s campus in November 2023 included workshops with research analysts, more than 180 investor meetings and many more opportunities for knowledge sharing with over 250 key members of the Tech ecosystem. The third Euronext Tech Leaders Campus will take place in November 2024.

Euronext Tech Leaders is supported by a broad set of premium partners

Euronext Tech Leaders was launched in June 2022 thanks to the support and expertise of: BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale, as well as Bpifrance, Caisse Des Dépôts et Consignations, La Mission French Tech, Amiral Gestion, Cliff, ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie, Pareto Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets and Davy.

Since then, new partners across Euronext venues have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: ABN AMRO, Amundi Asset Management, Amundsen Investment Management, Financière Arbevel, Banca Akros, Barclays, Berenberg, Bryan, Garnier & Co, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole CIB, Degroof Petercam, DNB, Edmond de Rothschild, Eiffel Investment Group, Equita, La Financière de l’Echiquier, Goodbody, ING, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo IMI, KBC Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Natixis CIB, Oddo BHF, Rabobank, Revaia, Sofinnova Partners, UBS La Maison de Gestion and UniCredit.

New composition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Index

Effective on Monday 24 June 2024

Company Name ISIN Code Company Name ISIN Code ABIVAX FR0012333284 JUST EAT TAKEAWAY NL0012015705 ADEVINTA NO0010844038 KITRON NO0003079709 ADYEN NL0012969182 LECTRA FR0000065484 AKER CARBON CAPTURE NO0010890304 LHYFE FR0014009YQ1 ALERION IT0004720733 LINK MOBILITY GRP NO0010894231 ALFEN NL0012817175 LUMIBIRD FR0000038242 ALLFUNDS GROUP GB00BNTJ3546 MAIRE TECNIMONT IT0004931058 ALTEN FR0000071946 MEDINCELL FR0004065605 ARAMIS GROUP FR0014003U94 MELEXIS BE0165385973 ARGENX SE NL0010832176 MUTUIONLINE IT0004195308 ARVERNE GROUP FR001400JWR8 NEDAP NL0000371243 ASM INTERNATIONAL NL0000334118 NEL NO0010081235 ASML HOLDING NL0010273215 NEOEN FR0011675362 ASSYSTEM FR0000074148 NEURONES FR0004050250 ATEA NO0004822503 NEXI IT0005366767 ATOS FR0000051732 NOKIA FI0009000681 AUBAY FR0000063737 NORBIT NO0010856511 AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS BMG0670A1099 NORDIC SEMICONDUC NO0003055501 AZERION NL00150006Z9 NX FILTRATION NL0015000D50 BARCO BE0974362940 NYKODE THERAPEUTIC NO0010714785 BE SEMICONDUCTOR NL0012866412 NYXOAH BE0974358906 BELIEVE FR0014003FE9 OVH FR0014005HJ9 BIOMERIEUX FR0013280286 PHARMING GROUP NL0010391025 BOUVET NO0010360266 PHILIPS KON NL0000009538 CAPGEMINI FR0000125338 PHILOGEN IT0005373789 CARBIOS FR0011648716 PLANISWARE FR001400PFU4 CLOUDBERRY CLEAN NO0010876642 PLUXEE NL0015001W49 CNOVA NL0010949392 PROSUS NL0013654783 CRAYON GROUP HOLD NO0010808892 REPLY IT0005282865 DASSAULT SYSTEMES FR0014003TT8 SARTORIUS STED BIO FR0013154002 DATALOGIC IT0004053440 SCATEC NO0010715139 DEEZER FR001400AYG6 SCHIBSTED SER. A NO0003028904 DIASORIN IT0003492391 SECO IT0005438046 DIGITAL VALUE IT0005347429 SESA IT0004729759 ECONOCOM GROUP BE0974313455 SMARTCRAFT NO0011008971 EDENRED FR0010908533 SOITEC FR0013227113 EDP RENOVAVEIS ES0127797019 SOPRA STERIA GROUP FR0000050809 EL.EN. IT0005453250 STMICROELECTRONICS NL0000226223 ENVIPCO NL0015000GX8 SWORD GROUP FR0004180578 EQUASENS FR0012882389 TATATU IT0005507857 ESKER FR0000035818 TECHNOPROBE IT0005482333 EUROFINS SCIENT. FR0014000MR3 TELEPERFORMANCE FR0000051807 EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS IT0005527616 THEON INTERNAT CY0200751713 EVS BROADC.EQUIPM. BE0003820371 TIETOEVRY FI0009000277 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES FR0000062671 TINEXTA IT0005037210 EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS FR0014005DA7 TKH GROUP NL0000852523 EXOSENS FR001400Q9V2 TOMRA SYSTEMS NO0012470089 FASTNED NL0013654809 TOMTOM NL0013332471 FD TECHNOLOGIES GB0031477770 UBISOFT ENTERTAIN FR0000054470 FINECOBANK IT0000072170 UMICORE BE0974320526 GALAPAGOS BE0003818359 VALNEVA FR0004056851 GPI IT0005221517 VOLTALIA FR0011995588 GREENVOLT PTGNV0AM0001 VOLUE NO0010894603 GVS IT0005411209 VUSIONGROUP FR0010282822 HYLORIS BE0974363955 WAGA ENERGY FR0012532810 IBA BE0003766806 WIIT IT0005440893 ILLIMITY BANK IT0005359192 WORLDLINE FR0011981968 INDUSTRIE DE NORA IT0005186371 X-FAB BE0974310428 INFOTEL FR0000071797

[1] As of 30 April 2024