Euronext Tech Leaders Welcomes 11 New Companies On The Occasion Of Its 2024 Annual Review

-
Launched in June 2022, Euronext Tech Leaders now counts over 110 companies
-
The segment includes Tech companies from across Europe and is designed to strengthen the European Tech industry
Euronext today announced the results of the annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, leading to 11 new companies joining the segment. These companies, recognised for their significant growth, span various Tech industries including Biotech, MedTech, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Hardware and Robotics, Software, and Technology Advisory. The Euronext Tech Leaders index will be updated after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 with effect from Monday 24 June 2024. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment is reviewed annually, with the next review due to take place in June 2025.
Launched by Euronext in June 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative builds on Euronext’s vibrant Tech ecosystem and longstanding commitment to technology companies. Euronext created the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which now contains more than 110 European companies listed on Euronext markets, as well as an index tracking the stocks in the segment, and a dedicated set of services for listed and private Tech companies.
In its first two years, more than 30 companies have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, and four companies entered the segment following a listing on Euronext since last year’s review: Arverne Group, Exosens, Planisware and Pluxee.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment for high-growth Tech companies celebrates its two-year anniversary with the inclusion in the segment of 11 new companies that come from five European countries. Euronext welcomes the new Euronext Tech Leaders members and we look forward to continuing to support their growth story. Through their leadership and their disruptive innovation, the members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment strengthen Europe's strategic position and competitiveness in the global technology industry.”
Inclusions following the 2024 annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment
|Company Name
|ISIN Code
|Company Name
|ISIN Code
|ASSYSTEM
|FR0000074148
|MEDINCELL
|FR0004065605
|ECONOCOM GROUP
|BE0974313455
|NORBIT
|NO0010856511
|ENVIPCO
|NL0015000GX8
|PHARMING GROUP
|NL0010391025
|EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
|FR0000062671
|SMARTCRAFT
|NO0011008971
|IBA
|BE0003766806
|THEON INTERNAT
|CY0200751713
|KITRON
|NO0003079709
View the full specific set of criteria for companies to qualify for Euronext Tech Leaders:
Euronext Tech Leaders criteria.
Euronext’s longstanding commitment to Tech
Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion[1]. Euronext provides a robust ecosystem dedicated to the Tech industry, offering access to a very wide and diverse international investor base that supports Tech companies at various growth stages.
Since 2015, Euronext has run pan-European pre-IPO programmes, now unified under its flagship IPOready brand, to prepare innovative businesses for a listing on the capital markets. Over 1,000 companies have participated in these programmes, selected for their innovation and performance potential.
The Euronext Tech Leaders segment, launched in 2022, aims to be a catalyst for the next generation of European Tech leaders. Building on the first two successful years of the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, Euronext remains committed to further strengthening the European Tech sector.
Euronext Tech Leaders initiatives across Europe
In addition to joining the Euronext Tech Leaders index tracking the stocks in the segment, Euronext Tech Leaders members are provided with a range of services and visibility initiatives.
Members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment have exclusive access to top-tier events, including investor forums and conferences organised across Europe by Euronext and its partners to increase the visibility of Euronext Tech Leaders companies and promote them to international investors, offering them strategic networking opportunities.
The Euronext Tech Leaders Campus is the flagship annual gathering for European Tech companies. Last year’s campus in November 2023 included workshops with research analysts, more than 180 investor meetings and many more opportunities for knowledge sharing with over 250 key members of the Tech ecosystem. The third Euronext Tech Leaders Campus will take place in November 2024.
Euronext Tech Leaders is supported by a broad set of premium partners
Euronext Tech Leaders was launched in June 2022 thanks to the support and expertise of: BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale, as well as Bpifrance, Caisse Des Dépôts et Consignations, La Mission French Tech, Amiral Gestion, Cliff, ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie, Pareto Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets and Davy.
Since then, new partners across Euronext venues have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: ABN AMRO, Amundi Asset Management, Amundsen Investment Management, Financière Arbevel, Banca Akros, Barclays, Berenberg, Bryan, Garnier & Co, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole CIB, Degroof Petercam, DNB, Edmond de Rothschild, Eiffel Investment Group, Equita, La Financière de l’Echiquier, Goodbody, ING, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo IMI, KBC Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Natixis CIB, Oddo BHF, Rabobank, Revaia, Sofinnova Partners, UBS La Maison de Gestion and UniCredit.
New composition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Index
Effective on Monday 24 June 2024
|Company Name
|ISIN Code
|Company Name
|ISIN Code
|ABIVAX
|FR0012333284
|JUST EAT TAKEAWAY
|NL0012015705
|ADEVINTA
|NO0010844038
|KITRON
|NO0003079709
|ADYEN
|NL0012969182
|LECTRA
|FR0000065484
|AKER CARBON CAPTURE
|NO0010890304
|LHYFE
|FR0014009YQ1
|ALERION
|IT0004720733
|LINK MOBILITY GRP
|NO0010894231
|ALFEN
|NL0012817175
|LUMIBIRD
|FR0000038242
|ALLFUNDS GROUP
|GB00BNTJ3546
|MAIRE TECNIMONT
|IT0004931058
|ALTEN
|FR0000071946
|MEDINCELL
|FR0004065605
|ARAMIS GROUP
|FR0014003U94
|MELEXIS
|BE0165385973
|ARGENX SE
|NL0010832176
|MUTUIONLINE
|IT0004195308
|ARVERNE GROUP
|FR001400JWR8
|NEDAP
|NL0000371243
|ASM INTERNATIONAL
|NL0000334118
|NEL
|NO0010081235
|ASML HOLDING
|NL0010273215
|NEOEN
|FR0011675362
|ASSYSTEM
|FR0000074148
|NEURONES
|FR0004050250
|ATEA
|NO0004822503
|NEXI
|IT0005366767
|ATOS
|FR0000051732
|NOKIA
|FI0009000681
|AUBAY
|FR0000063737
|NORBIT
|NO0010856511
|AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS
|BMG0670A1099
|NORDIC SEMICONDUC
|NO0003055501
|AZERION
|NL00150006Z9
|NX FILTRATION
|NL0015000D50
|BARCO
|BE0974362940
|NYKODE THERAPEUTIC
|NO0010714785
|BE SEMICONDUCTOR
|NL0012866412
|NYXOAH
|BE0974358906
|BELIEVE
|FR0014003FE9
|OVH
|FR0014005HJ9
|BIOMERIEUX
|FR0013280286
|PHARMING GROUP
|NL0010391025
|BOUVET
|NO0010360266
|PHILIPS KON
|NL0000009538
|CAPGEMINI
|FR0000125338
|PHILOGEN
|IT0005373789
|CARBIOS
|FR0011648716
|PLANISWARE
|FR001400PFU4
|CLOUDBERRY CLEAN
|NO0010876642
|PLUXEE
|NL0015001W49
|CNOVA
|NL0010949392
|PROSUS
|NL0013654783
|CRAYON GROUP HOLD
|NO0010808892
|REPLY
|IT0005282865
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|FR0014003TT8
|SARTORIUS STED BIO
|FR0013154002
|DATALOGIC
|IT0004053440
|SCATEC
|NO0010715139
|DEEZER
|FR001400AYG6
|SCHIBSTED SER. A
|NO0003028904
|DIASORIN
|IT0003492391
|SECO
|IT0005438046
|DIGITAL VALUE
|IT0005347429
|SESA
|IT0004729759
|ECONOCOM GROUP
|BE0974313455
|SMARTCRAFT
|NO0011008971
|EDENRED
|FR0010908533
|SOITEC
|FR0013227113
|EDP RENOVAVEIS
|ES0127797019
|SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|FR0000050809
|EL.EN.
|IT0005453250
|STMICROELECTRONICS
|NL0000226223
|ENVIPCO
|NL0015000GX8
|SWORD GROUP
|FR0004180578
|EQUASENS
|FR0012882389
|TATATU
|IT0005507857
|ESKER
|FR0000035818
|TECHNOPROBE
|IT0005482333
|EUROFINS SCIENT.
|FR0014000MR3
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|FR0000051807
|EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS
|IT0005527616
|THEON INTERNAT
|CY0200751713
|EVS BROADC.EQUIPM.
|BE0003820371
|TIETOEVRY
|FI0009000277
|EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES
|FR0000062671
|TINEXTA
|IT0005037210
|EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS
|FR0014005DA7
|TKH GROUP
|NL0000852523
|EXOSENS
|FR001400Q9V2
|TOMRA SYSTEMS
|NO0012470089
|FASTNED
|NL0013654809
|TOMTOM
|NL0013332471
|FD TECHNOLOGIES
|GB0031477770
|UBISOFT ENTERTAIN
|FR0000054470
|FINECOBANK
|IT0000072170
|UMICORE
|BE0974320526
|GALAPAGOS
|BE0003818359
|VALNEVA
|FR0004056851
|GPI
|IT0005221517
|VOLTALIA
|FR0011995588
|GREENVOLT
|PTGNV0AM0001
|VOLUE
|NO0010894603
|GVS
|IT0005411209
|VUSIONGROUP
|FR0010282822
|HYLORIS
|BE0974363955
|WAGA ENERGY
|FR0012532810
|IBA
|BE0003766806
|WIIT
|IT0005440893
|ILLIMITY BANK
|IT0005359192
|WORLDLINE
|FR0011981968
|INDUSTRIE DE NORA
|IT0005186371
|X-FAB
|BE0974310428
|INFOTEL
|FR0000071797
[1] As of 30 April 2024