Euronext Tech Leaders Welcomes 11 New Companies On The Occasion Of Its 2024 Annual Review

Date 11/06/2024

  • Launched in June 2022, Euronext Tech Leaders now counts over 110 companies 
  • The segment includes Tech companies from across Europe and is designed to strengthen the European Tech industry

 

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, leading to 11 new companies joining the segment. These companies, recognised for their significant growth, span various Tech industries including Biotech, MedTech, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Hardware and Robotics, Software, and Technology Advisory. The Euronext Tech Leaders index will be updated after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 with effect from Monday 24 June 2024. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment is reviewed annually, with the next review due to take place in June 2025.

Launched by Euronext in June 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative builds on Euronext’s vibrant Tech ecosystem and longstanding commitment to technology companies. Euronext created the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which now contains more than 110 European companies listed on Euronext markets, as well as an index tracking the stocks in the segment, and a dedicated set of services for listed and private Tech companies.

In its first two years, more than 30 companies have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, and four companies entered the segment following a listing on Euronext since last year’s review: Arverne Group, Exosens, Planisware and Pluxee.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment for high-growth Tech companies celebrates its two-year anniversary with the inclusion in the segment of 11 new companies that come from five European countries. Euronext welcomes the new Euronext Tech Leaders members and we look forward to continuing to support their growth story. Through their leadership and their disruptive innovation, the members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment strengthen Europe's strategic position and competitiveness in the global technology industry.”

Inclusions following the 2024 annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment

Company Name ISIN Code   Company Name ISIN Code
ASSYSTEM FR0000074148   MEDINCELL FR0004065605
ECONOCOM GROUP BE0974313455   NORBIT NO0010856511
ENVIPCO NL0015000GX8   PHARMING GROUP NL0010391025
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES FR0000062671   SMARTCRAFT NO0011008971
IBA BE0003766806   THEON INTERNAT CY0200751713
KITRON NO0003079709      

View the full specific set of criteria for companies to qualify for Euronext Tech Leaders: 
Euronext Tech Leaders criteria.

Euronext’s longstanding commitment to Tech 

Euronext is the leading equity listing venue for Tech in Europe, with  close to 750 listed Tech companies, representing an aggregated market capitalisation of €1.4 trillion[1]. Euronext provides a robust ecosystem dedicated to the Tech industry, offering access to a very wide and diverse international investor base that supports Tech companies at various growth stages. 

Since 2015, Euronext has run pan-European pre-IPO programmes, now unified under its flagship IPOready brand, to prepare innovative businesses for a listing on the capital markets. Over 1,000 companies have participated in these programmes, selected for their innovation and performance potential. 

The Euronext Tech Leaders segment, launched in 2022, aims to be a catalyst for the next generation of European Tech leaders. Building on the first two successful years of the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative, Euronext remains committed to further strengthening the European Tech sector.

 

Euronext Tech Leaders initiatives across Europe

In addition to joining the Euronext Tech Leaders index tracking the stocks in the segment, Euronext Tech Leaders members are provided with a range of services and visibility initiatives.

Members of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment have exclusive access to top-tier events, including investor forums and conferences organised across Europe by Euronext and its partners to increase the visibility of Euronext Tech Leaders companies and promote them to international investors, offering them strategic networking opportunities.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Campus is the flagship annual gathering for European Tech companies. Last year’s campus in November 2023 included workshops with research analysts, more than 180 investor meetings and many more opportunities for knowledge sharing with over 250 key members of the Tech ecosystem. The third Euronext Tech Leaders Campus will take place in November 2024.

 

Euronext Tech Leaders is supported by a broad set of premium partners

Euronext Tech Leaders was launched in June 2022 thanks to the support and expertise of:  BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale, as well as Bpifrance, Caisse Des Dépôts et Consignations, La Mission French Tech, Amiral Gestion, Cliff, ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie, Pareto Securities, SpareBank 1 Markets and Davy.

Since then, new partners across Euronext venues have joined the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: ABN AMRO, Amundi Asset Management, Amundsen Investment Management, Financière Arbevel, Banca Akros, Barclays, Berenberg, Bryan, Garnier & Co, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole CIB, Degroof Petercam, DNB, Edmond de Rothschild, Eiffel Investment Group, Equita, La Financière de l’Echiquier, Goodbody, ING, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo IMI, KBC Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Natixis CIB, Oddo BHF, Rabobank, Revaia, Sofinnova Partners, UBS La Maison de Gestion and UniCredit.

 

New composition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Index

Effective on Monday 24 June 2024

Company Name ISIN Code   Company Name ISIN Code
ABIVAX FR0012333284   JUST EAT TAKEAWAY NL0012015705
ADEVINTA NO0010844038   KITRON NO0003079709
ADYEN NL0012969182   LECTRA FR0000065484
AKER CARBON CAPTURE NO0010890304   LHYFE FR0014009YQ1
ALERION IT0004720733   LINK MOBILITY GRP NO0010894231
ALFEN NL0012817175   LUMIBIRD FR0000038242
ALLFUNDS GROUP GB00BNTJ3546   MAIRE TECNIMONT IT0004931058
ALTEN FR0000071946   MEDINCELL FR0004065605
ARAMIS GROUP FR0014003U94   MELEXIS BE0165385973
ARGENX SE NL0010832176   MUTUIONLINE IT0004195308
ARVERNE GROUP FR001400JWR8   NEDAP NL0000371243
ASM INTERNATIONAL NL0000334118   NEL NO0010081235
ASML HOLDING NL0010273215   NEOEN FR0011675362
ASSYSTEM FR0000074148   NEURONES FR0004050250
ATEA NO0004822503   NEXI IT0005366767
ATOS FR0000051732   NOKIA FI0009000681
AUBAY FR0000063737   NORBIT NO0010856511
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS BMG0670A1099   NORDIC SEMICONDUC NO0003055501
AZERION NL00150006Z9   NX FILTRATION NL0015000D50
BARCO BE0974362940   NYKODE THERAPEUTIC NO0010714785
BE SEMICONDUCTOR NL0012866412   NYXOAH BE0974358906
BELIEVE FR0014003FE9   OVH FR0014005HJ9
BIOMERIEUX FR0013280286   PHARMING GROUP NL0010391025
BOUVET NO0010360266   PHILIPS KON NL0000009538
CAPGEMINI FR0000125338   PHILOGEN IT0005373789
CARBIOS FR0011648716   PLANISWARE FR001400PFU4
CLOUDBERRY CLEAN NO0010876642   PLUXEE NL0015001W49
CNOVA NL0010949392   PROSUS NL0013654783
CRAYON GROUP HOLD NO0010808892   REPLY IT0005282865
DASSAULT SYSTEMES FR0014003TT8   SARTORIUS STED BIO FR0013154002
DATALOGIC IT0004053440   SCATEC NO0010715139
DEEZER FR001400AYG6   SCHIBSTED SER. A NO0003028904
DIASORIN IT0003492391   SECO IT0005438046
DIGITAL VALUE IT0005347429   SESA IT0004729759
ECONOCOM GROUP BE0974313455   SMARTCRAFT NO0011008971
EDENRED FR0010908533   SOITEC FR0013227113
EDP RENOVAVEIS ES0127797019   SOPRA STERIA GROUP FR0000050809
EL.EN. IT0005453250   STMICROELECTRONICS NL0000226223
ENVIPCO NL0015000GX8   SWORD GROUP FR0004180578
EQUASENS FR0012882389   TATATU IT0005507857
ESKER FR0000035818   TECHNOPROBE IT0005482333
EUROFINS SCIENT. FR0014000MR3   TELEPERFORMANCE FR0000051807
EUROGROUP LAMINATIONS IT0005527616   THEON INTERNAT CY0200751713
EVS BROADC.EQUIPM. BE0003820371   TIETOEVRY FI0009000277
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES FR0000062671   TINEXTA IT0005037210
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS FR0014005DA7   TKH GROUP NL0000852523
EXOSENS FR001400Q9V2   TOMRA SYSTEMS NO0012470089
FASTNED NL0013654809   TOMTOM NL0013332471
FD TECHNOLOGIES GB0031477770   UBISOFT ENTERTAIN FR0000054470
FINECOBANK IT0000072170   UMICORE BE0974320526
GALAPAGOS BE0003818359   VALNEVA FR0004056851
GPI IT0005221517   VOLTALIA FR0011995588
GREENVOLT PTGNV0AM0001   VOLUE NO0010894603
GVS IT0005411209   VUSIONGROUP FR0010282822
HYLORIS BE0974363955   WAGA ENERGY FR0012532810
IBA BE0003766806   WIIT IT0005440893
ILLIMITY BANK IT0005359192   WORLDLINE FR0011981968
INDUSTRIE DE NORA IT0005186371   X-FAB BE0974310428
INFOTEL FR0000071797      

 

[1] As of 30 April 2024

 

