Euronext Strengthens European Derivatives Offer With New German, Irish And Portuguese Single Stock Options

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, announces the launch of an expanded range of Single Stock Options from Germany, Ireland and Portugal, effective today. This expansion further strengthens Euronext's position as a key player in the European derivatives market.

Euronext is introducing 21 new German Single Stock Options, completing its coverage of all DAX 40 Index constituents, six Irish and four Portuguese Single Stock Options. The new Single Stock Options are the first that Euronext has listed on Irish stocks.

The new listings mark a significant milestone in Euronext’s federal model, rounding out the range of options contracts available across Euronext markets to give investors broader access to key assets in Europe through Euronext’s single order book. Dedicated market makers will ensure on-screen liquidity for investors on the new stocks.

Trading in the new options is powered by Euronext’s state-of-the-art Optiq® trading platform, which offers access to a large and diverse pool of liquidity. Clearing is through Euronext Clearing, offering robust risk management and portfolio-wide margin efficiencies.

Expanding the portfolio with clearing efficiencies and local settlement to create value for clients

Euronext's expansion of Single Stock Options is designed to deliver greater value to investors by allowing them to trade a broader range of European options on a single platform. In addition to competitive pricing for trading, investors can also benefit from clearing efficiencies through Euronext Clearing, combined with the use of local Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) for reduced settlement fees and increased post-trade capability, significantly enhancing the overall trading experience for clients.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext, said: "This growth of our derivatives offer was made possible following the successful completion of the expansion of Euronext Clearing to all markets across the Euronext Group. It not only allows us to broaden our equity derivatives offering, but also paves the way for future product launches as part