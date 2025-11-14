Euronext Receives Regulatory Approvals From The Hellenic Capital Market Commission

Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, announces that the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), during its meeting held on 13 November 2025, has approved the suitability of Euronext and its reference shareholders in relation to the contemplated acquisition of a qualifying holding in Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange S.A. Holding (ATHEX Group) and its subsidiaries, including the Athens Exchange Clearing House S.A. and the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.

In addition, the HCMC and the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAEWW) have approved the change of control arising from ATHEX’s participation in the Hellenic Energy Exchange S.A. and EnEx Clearing House Single Member S.A.

These approvals satisfy all Conditions to the Tender Offer, as referenced in paragraph 1.3 regarding the requirements for Closing and further defined in Section 4.2 (“Pre-Requisite and Conditions of the Tender Offer”), of the Information Circular published on 6 October 2025.

The Tender Offer is no longer subject to any regulatory approval and is now unconditional.

This decision represents an important step in the process towards Euronext’s acquisition of a controlling interest in ATHEX Group, reinforcing Euronext’s commitment to the Greek capital markets and to further strengthening its pan-European market infrastructure.

The Acceptance period for the Tender Offer will end on 17 November 2025, at 14:00 (Eastern European time). Euronext will announce the results of the Tender Offer on 19 November 2025.

For further information and news about the Tender Offer, please visit the dedicated webpage: www.euronext.com/en/athex-offer.