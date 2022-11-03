Euronext Publishes Q3 2022 Results

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today publishes its results for the third quarter 2022.

Q3 2022 underlying revenue and income was stable compared to Q3 2021 underlying revenue and income , at €350.3 million (-0.1% reported, -€0.3 million, reported revenue and income at €301.4 million) illustrating the strong performance of non-volume related business

Adjusted EBITDA was at €199.9 million (-4.4% reported, -€9.2 million) reflecting continued cost discipline in an inflationary environment. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 57.1% (-2.6pts like-for-like, -2.6pts reported)

Reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, was down -34.5% to €75.8 million (-€40.0 million), mainly due to the non-underlying one-off loss in net treasury income

Adjusted EPS was down -3.2% at €1.21

Net debt to reported EBITDA was at 2.3x at the end of September 2022

Continued delivery of targeted synergies in relation to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition

Continued advancement of the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “This third quarter of 2022 demonstrated the robustness of Euronext’s diversified business model in a more challenging trading environment. We recorded strong growth in our non-volume related activities, as well as good performance of derivatives, FX and power trading activities. Euronext confirmed its position as the main trading venue in Europe this quarter, providing market participants with the highest market quality and depth. Combined with continued cost discipline, in line with our 2022 cost guidance, this led to robust adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income."

