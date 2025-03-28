Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Euronext Publishes Its 2024 Universal Registration Document

Date 28/03/2025

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announces that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), including the 2024 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 28 March 2025, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available in ESEF format on Euronext’s website at:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports

Printed copies of the official version filed to the AFM in ESEF format are available at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5 1012 JW Amsterdam The Netherlands.

