Euronext Lisbon Awards 2025 - Celebrating Excellence In The Portuguese Capital Markets

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced the winners of the 14th edition of the Euronext Lisbon Awards. These awards recognise issuers, financial intermediaries, institutions, and individuals who have made a significant impact on the Portuguese capital markets in 2024.

The awards were unveiled at Euronext's annual event in Portugal, sponsored by Capgemini, and attended by prominent financial market representatives and industry leaders. The evening began with opening remarks from the Minister of State and Finance, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, followed by a keynote address from Professor João César das Neves on the theme: "The world went to elections in 2024: what economy can we expect in 2025?"

This year, Euronext marks its 25th anniversary - a quarter-century of connecting economies, shaping capital markets, and advancing our European vision. The 2025 edition of the Euronext Lisbon Awards reaffirms the dynamism, innovation, and resilience of the Portuguese capital market, honouring the individuals and organisations that drive its continuous growth and transformation.

Caption: Winners of the Euronext Lisbon Awards 2025.

Nominees and Winners

Equity Champion - Blue Chip

Millennium BCP - WINNER

Galp

Altri

Equity Champion – SME

CTT - WINNER

Pharol

Teixeira Duarte

Issuer of the Year

Banco BPI - WINNER

Novobanco

Santander

Local Market Member – Equity

Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER

Caixa BI

BPI Grupo - Caixa Bank

Market Member – Equity

Morgan Stanley - WINNER

JP Morgan

Hudson River

Market Member – Bonds

Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER

BPI – Grupo Caixabank

Kepler Cheuvreux

Structured Finance – Warrants and Certificates

Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER

Société Générale

Banco BIG

Structured Finance – Derivatives

Société Générale - WINNER

Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander

Book Runner – Equity

Goldman Sachs - WINNER ex-aequo

Morgan Stanley – WINNER ex-aequo

Book Runner – Bonds

Banco BPI - Grupo Caixabank - WINNER

Millennium Investment Banking

Santander

Research House

JB Capital Markets - WINNER ex-aequo

BPI – Grupo Caixabank - WINNER ex-aequo

Caixa BI

Banco Santander

Law Firm – Equity

Garrigues - WINNER

Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira & Associados

Morais Leitão, Galvão Teles, Soares da Silva & Associados

Law Firm – Bonds

VdA - WINNER

Linklaters

CS Associados

Investment Fund Portugal

Optimize Portugal Golden Opportunities Fund, Optimize Investment Partners - WINNER

IMGA Ações Portugal, IM Gestão de Ativos

Sixty Degrees Ações Portugal, Sixty Degrees

Finance for the future

Scrip Dividend, EDP Renováveis - WINNER

Plano de Investimento em Certificados, Millennium BCP

Corporate Access Network, Phoenix

Market Promotion

Podcast e Programa "Conta-poupança", Pedro Andersson, SIC / Expresso - WINNER

Capital Markets Day, Corticeira Amorim

Projeto Know Now, BBVA em Portugal

Educação Financeira - Investir Com Confiança, BPI Gestão de Ativos

Media Article

“O Encantador de ricos”, podcast Observador - WINNER

“Maioria das famílias deixa as poupanças paradas em depósitos”, Luís Leitão, ECO Economia Online

“Pequenos investidores pesam mais em Lisboa do que em Paris ou Oslo”, Fábio Carvalho da Silva, Jornal Negócios

Sustainable Finance

Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil 2024-2029 , Mota-Engil - WINNER

Center for Sustainable Finance, promoted by Fundação Santander Portugal and Católica Lisbon

Educação Financeira nas Escolas do Município do Porto, promoted by Município do Porto, Fundação António Cupertino de Miranda, and Faculdade de Economia da Universidade do Porto

Settlement & Custody

Santander - WINNER

BPI

Caixa BI

Background: Brief description of the Euronext Lisbon Awards categories

Established in 2011, the Euronext Lisbon Awards distinguish issuers, financial intermediaries, and other institutions and individuals who have excelled in the capital market in the year prior to the award.

Equity champion | Recognises the listed company with the highest total return, reflecting share price performance and dividend payments. Eligible companies are those listed on the markets operated by Euronext Lisbon, including foreign companies. Companies with a turnover velocity below 10% or those with a negative performance are not eligible. This award is given in two categories: blue chip and SME. For the purpose of this award, a company is classified as a blue chip if, at the end of the previous year, it has a market capitalisation equal to or above €1,000 million, while it is classified as an SME if its market capitalisation is below this threshold.

Issuer of the year | Recognises the issuer that carried out the most significant and high-profile transaction in the Portuguese capital market.

Market member | Awarded to the member with the highest traded value (€) on Euronext Lisbon in the securities identified for this category (equities and bonds).

Structured finance | Recognises the member that achieved the highest growth in the securities identified in two categories: derivatives and warrants & certificates.

Book runner | The award is given to the lead financial intermediary with the highest number of issuances and the largest amounts placed in the securities identified for this category and listed on Euronext Lisbon. Initial and follow-on offerings are eligible. In syndicated placements, only lead financial intermediaries are considered.

Research house | The winner is selected based on the level of coverage of equities listed on Euronext Lisbon, taking into account the number of companies covered, reports published during the review year, and the dedicated research team.

Law firm | Recognises the most active law firm based on the number and value of equity and bond issuances listed on the markets operated by Euronext Lisbon in which it was involved. If two or more firms are involved in the same issuance, they are all considered.

Investment fund Portugal | Recognises the investment fund or open pension fund that has made the most significant investment effort in equities listed on Euronext Lisbon, relative to its initial portfolio of national stocks. This award is developed in partnership with APFIPP, which helps define the criteria and provides technical support for the annual selection of the winner.

Finance for the future | Open to all initiatives, including products, services, events, or others, that stand out for their innovation in the Portuguese capital market. This category requires a formal application.

Market promotion initiative | Recognises the capital market promotion event with the greatest impact, assessed, where possible, by objective criteria such as the number of participants, resources involved, and media coverage. This category requires a formal application.

Media article | Recognises the best article published on the capital market, assessed based on relevance, timeliness, depth, and accuracy. Candidates must be professional journalists with a valid press card at the time of publication (which must be attached to the application). Articles published in any format (print, online, video) that reference the Portuguese capital market during the review period in the previous year are eligible. This category requires a formal application.

Sustainable finance | Recognises the initiative, project, event, programme, and/or product that has had the greatest positive impact on environmental, social, or corporate governance matters. This category requires a formal application.

Settlement & custody | Awarded to the financial intermediary that has carried out the highest number of equity and bond issuances registered with Euronext Securities Porto (but not admitted to trading), weighted by their respective amounts.