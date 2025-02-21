Euronext Lisbon Awards 2025 - Celebrating Excellence In The Portuguese Capital Markets

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced the winners of the 14th edition of the Euronext Lisbon Awards. These awards recognise issuers, financial intermediaries, institutions, and individuals who have made a significant impact on the Portuguese capital markets in 2024.
The awards were unveiled at Euronext's annual event in Portugal, sponsored by Capgemini, and attended by prominent financial market representatives and industry leaders. The evening began with opening remarks from the Minister of State and Finance, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, followed by a keynote address from Professor João César das Neves on the theme: "The world went to elections in 2024: what economy can we expect in 2025?"
This year, Euronext marks its 25th anniversary - a quarter-century of connecting economies, shaping capital markets, and advancing our European vision. The 2025 edition of the Euronext Lisbon Awards reaffirms the dynamism, innovation, and resilience of the Portuguese capital market, honouring the individuals and organisations that drive its continuous growth and transformation.
Caption: Winners of the Euronext Lisbon Awards 2025.
Nominees and Winners
Equity Champion - Blue Chip
- Millennium BCP - WINNER
- Galp
- Altri
Equity Champion – SME
- CTT - WINNER
- Pharol
- Teixeira Duarte
Issuer of the Year
- Banco BPI - WINNER
- Novobanco
- Santander
Local Market Member – Equity
- Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER
- Caixa BI
- BPI Grupo - Caixa Bank
Market Member – Equity
- Morgan Stanley - WINNER
- JP Morgan
- Hudson River
Market Member – Bonds
- Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER
- BPI – Grupo Caixabank
- Kepler Cheuvreux
Structured Finance – Warrants and Certificates
- Millennium Investment Banking - WINNER
- Société Générale
- Banco BIG
Structured Finance – Derivatives
- Société Générale - WINNER
- Deutsche Bank
- Banco Santander
Book Runner – Equity
- Goldman Sachs - WINNER ex-aequo
- Morgan Stanley – WINNER ex-aequo
Book Runner – Bonds
- Banco BPI - Grupo Caixabank - WINNER
- Millennium Investment Banking
- Santander
Research House
- JB Capital Markets - WINNER ex-aequo
- BPI – Grupo Caixabank - WINNER ex-aequo
- Caixa BI
- Banco Santander
Law Firm – Equity
- Garrigues - WINNER
- Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira & Associados
- Morais Leitão, Galvão Teles, Soares da Silva & Associados
Law Firm – Bonds
- VdA - WINNER
- Linklaters
- CS Associados
Investment Fund Portugal
- Optimize Portugal Golden Opportunities Fund, Optimize Investment Partners - WINNER
- IMGA Ações Portugal, IM Gestão de Ativos
- Sixty Degrees Ações Portugal, Sixty Degrees
Finance for the future
- Scrip Dividend, EDP Renováveis - WINNER
- Plano de Investimento em Certificados, Millennium BCP
- Corporate Access Network, Phoenix
Market Promotion
- Podcast e Programa "Conta-poupança", Pedro Andersson, SIC / Expresso - WINNER
- Capital Markets Day, Corticeira Amorim
- Projeto Know Now, BBVA em Portugal
- Educação Financeira - Investir Com Confiança, BPI Gestão de Ativos
Media Article
- “O Encantador de ricos”, podcast Observador - WINNER
- “Maioria das famílias deixa as poupanças paradas em depósitos”, Luís Leitão, ECO Economia Online
- “Pequenos investidores pesam mais em Lisboa do que em Paris ou Oslo”, Fábio Carvalho da Silva, Jornal Negócios
Sustainable Finance
- Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil 2024-2029 , Mota-Engil - WINNER
- Center for Sustainable Finance, promoted by Fundação Santander Portugal and Católica Lisbon
- Educação Financeira nas Escolas do Município do Porto, promoted by Município do Porto, Fundação António Cupertino de Miranda, and Faculdade de Economia da Universidade do Porto
Settlement & Custody
- Santander - WINNER
- BPI
-
Caixa BI
Background: Brief description of the Euronext Lisbon Awards categories
Established in 2011, the Euronext Lisbon Awards distinguish issuers, financial intermediaries, and other institutions and individuals who have excelled in the capital market in the year prior to the award.
Equity champion | Recognises the listed company with the highest total return, reflecting share price performance and dividend payments. Eligible companies are those listed on the markets operated by Euronext Lisbon, including foreign companies. Companies with a turnover velocity below 10% or those with a negative performance are not eligible. This award is given in two categories: blue chip and SME. For the purpose of this award, a company is classified as a blue chip if, at the end of the previous year, it has a market capitalisation equal to or above €1,000 million, while it is classified as an SME if its market capitalisation is below this threshold.
Issuer of the year | Recognises the issuer that carried out the most significant and high-profile transaction in the Portuguese capital market.
Market member | Awarded to the member with the highest traded value (€) on Euronext Lisbon in the securities identified for this category (equities and bonds).
Structured finance | Recognises the member that achieved the highest growth in the securities identified in two categories: derivatives and warrants & certificates.
Book runner | The award is given to the lead financial intermediary with the highest number of issuances and the largest amounts placed in the securities identified for this category and listed on Euronext Lisbon. Initial and follow-on offerings are eligible. In syndicated placements, only lead financial intermediaries are considered.
Research house | The winner is selected based on the level of coverage of equities listed on Euronext Lisbon, taking into account the number of companies covered, reports published during the review year, and the dedicated research team.
Law firm | Recognises the most active law firm based on the number and value of equity and bond issuances listed on the markets operated by Euronext Lisbon in which it was involved. If two or more firms are involved in the same issuance, they are all considered.
Investment fund Portugal | Recognises the investment fund or open pension fund that has made the most significant investment effort in equities listed on Euronext Lisbon, relative to its initial portfolio of national stocks. This award is developed in partnership with APFIPP, which helps define the criteria and provides technical support for the annual selection of the winner.
Finance for the future | Open to all initiatives, including products, services, events, or others, that stand out for their innovation in the Portuguese capital market. This category requires a formal application.
Market promotion initiative | Recognises the capital market promotion event with the greatest impact, assessed, where possible, by objective criteria such as the number of participants, resources involved, and media coverage. This category requires a formal application.
Media article | Recognises the best article published on the capital market, assessed based on relevance, timeliness, depth, and accuracy. Candidates must be professional journalists with a valid press card at the time of publication (which must be attached to the application). Articles published in any format (print, online, video) that reference the Portuguese capital market during the review period in the previous year are eligible. This category requires a formal application.
Sustainable finance | Recognises the initiative, project, event, programme, and/or product that has had the greatest positive impact on environmental, social, or corporate governance matters. This category requires a formal application.
Settlement & custody | Awarded to the financial intermediary that has carried out the highest number of equity and bond issuances registered with Euronext Securities Porto (but not admitted to trading), weighted by their respective amounts.