Euronext Launches The OBX® ESG Index

Date 06/05/2022

  • The OBX® ESG index is today live and available to index users. The index is a selection of 40 blue-chip companies listed in Norway demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
  • 3rd ESG Index alternative for national blue-chip indices, following successful launch of  CAC 40 ESG® Index (France), and MIB® ESG Index (Italy).

 

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today launched new OBX® ESG Index, that is now live and available to index users.

This index  identifies the 40 companies that demonstrate the best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The launch of this sustainable index follows the successful launch of the French CAC 40® ESG Index, and the Italian MIB® ESG Index and the announcement of the launch of AEX ESG in Amsterdam.

In launching this new suite of ESG indices, Euronext is responding to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors and the wider market.

ESG assessment of companies is provided by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data.

The full methodology for the OBX® ESG can be found in the rulebooks available at: https://live.euronext.com/en/products-indices/index-rules

The index selection is made out of the  of the 60 largest companies listed on Oslo Børs, ranked on free float market capitalisation. From this, exclusions based on Sustainalytics data are conducted, and the 40 best scoring companies on ESG Risk rating are selected.

Euronext will offer net return, price return and gross return versions of the index.

The index will follow the same review schedule as the OBX® Family and the Oslo Børs Benchmark and Mutual Fund indices. The Next Index Review for the OBX® ESG will be in September 2022.

Index Names and ISIN Codes

Index name

ISIN Code

Base date

Base value

Publication since

OBX ESG

NO0012513474

31-12-2012

1000

06-05-2022

OBX ESG PR

NO0012513482

31-12-2012

1000

06-05-2022

OBX ESG NR

NO0012513490

31-12-2012

1000

06-05-2022

 

OBX ESG Composition (NO0012513474)

Name

ISIN

MIC

MOWI

NO0003054108

XOSL

DNB BANK

NO0010161896

XOSL

NORSK HYDRO

NO0005052605

XOSL

TELENOR

NO0010063308

XOSL

YARA INTERNATIONAL

NO0010208051

XOSL

TOMRA SYSTEMS

NO0005668905

XOSL

GJENSIDIGE FORSIKR

NO0010582521

XOSL

ORKLA

NO0003733800

XOSL

STOREBRAND

NO0003053605

XOSL

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN

NO0003043309

XOSL

BAKKAFROST

FO0000000179

XOSL

NORDIC SEMICONDUC

NO0003055501

XOSL

SPAREBANK 1 SR-BK

NO0010631567

XOSL

LEROEY SEAFOOD GP

NO0003096208

XOSL

ADEVINTA ASA

NO0010844038

XOSL

AKER

NO0010234552

XOSL

SUBSEA 7

LU0075646355

XOSL

SCHIBSTED SER. B

NO0010736879

XOSL

BORREGAARD

NO0010657505

XOSL

TGS

NO0003078800

XOSL

SCATEC SOLAR

NO0010715139

XOSL

ELKEM

NO0010816093

XOSL

ATEA

NO0004822503

XOSL

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP

BMG396372051

XOSL

EUROPRIS

NO0010735343

XOSL

ENTRA

NO0010716418

XOSL

CRAYON GROUP HOLD

NO0010808892

XOSL

BONHEUR

NO0003110603

XOSL

FRONTLINE

BMG3682E1921

XOSL

KAHOOT! AS

NO0010823131

XOSL

AKER SOLUTIONS

NO0010716582

XOSL

BOUVET

NO0010360266

XOSL

WALLENIUS WILHELMS

NO0010571680

XOSL

BW LPG

BMG173841013

XOSL

OLAV THON EIENDOMS

NO0005638858

XOSL

STOLT-NIELSEN

BMG850801025

XOSL

KID

NO0010743545

XOSL

KITRON

NO0003079709

XOSL

FJORDKRAFT HOLDING

NO0010815673

XOSL

 

 

