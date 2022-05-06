Euronext Launches The OBX® ESG Index

The OBX® ESG index is today live and available to index users. The index is a selection of 40 blue-chip companies listed in Norway demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

3rd ESG Index alternative for national blue-chip indices, following successful launch of CAC 40 ESG® Index (France), and MIB® ESG Index (Italy).

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today launched new OBX® ESG Index, that is now live and available to index users.

This index identifies the 40 companies that demonstrate the best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The launch of this sustainable index follows the successful launch of the French CAC 40® ESG Index, and the Italian MIB® ESG Index and the announcement of the launch of AEX ESG in Amsterdam.

In launching this new suite of ESG indices, Euronext is responding to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors and the wider market.

ESG assessment of companies is provided by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data.

The full methodology for the OBX® ESG can be found in the rulebooks available at: https://live.euronext.com/en/products-indices/index-rules

The index selection is made out of the of the 60 largest companies listed on Oslo Børs, ranked on free float market capitalisation. From this, exclusions based on Sustainalytics data are conducted, and the 40 best scoring companies on ESG Risk rating are selected.

Euronext will offer net return, price return and gross return versions of the index.

The index will follow the same review schedule as the OBX® Family and the Oslo Børs Benchmark and Mutual Fund indices. The Next Index Review for the OBX® ESG will be in September 2022.

Index Names and ISIN Codes

Index name ISIN Code Base date Base value Publication since OBX ESG NO0012513474 31-12-2012 1000 06-05-2022 OBX ESG PR NO0012513482 31-12-2012 1000 06-05-2022 OBX ESG NR NO0012513490 31-12-2012 1000 06-05-2022

OBX ESG Composition (NO0012513474)