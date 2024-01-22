Euronext Launches The Largest And Most Diverse IPOready Edition To Date

Largest edition with more than 160 companies from fifteen European countries participating

Ninth edition of the successful Euronext pre-IPO programmes now gathered under the name IPOready

Euronext innovated with a new academic partnership with INSEAD providing tailored executive training on managing throughout an IPO process

Euronext today announced the launch of the 2024 edition of its successful pre-IPO programme IPOready, for the ninth year in a row. IPOready supports fast-growing European companies considering a listing on a Euronext market in the coming years, providing executives with the tools and insights they need to achieve a successful IPO. IPOready now acts as Euronext’s pre-IPO programme, uniting the former TechShare, GoPublic, IPOready and FamilyShare under the same structure and brand, to enhance its visibility and impact.

For this 2024 edition, IPOready gathers the largest cohort of companies since its launch in 2015, with more than 160 companies from 15 European countries taking part in the programme. This reflects the vibrancy of the pool of fast-growing and ambitious companies considering a listing in Europe and the relevance of Euronext as the leading listing venue in Europe. Companies in this cohort are from Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The majority of companies participating in IPOready are tech companies, with 46% of technology media and telecom (TMT), 16% of cleantech and 16% of healthtech, while more traditional industries count for 21% of the cohort. Participants in the 2024 cohort generate on average €132 million in annual revenues, and employ an average of 423 employees. Participants have also raised an average of €84 million in equity financing since their creation.

In total, over 920 alumni have participated in the previous eight editions of Euronext’s pre-IPO programmes, leading to 28 listings, including three in 2023: Florentaise (Paris), QEV (Amsterdam) and Yakkyo (Milan).

The IPOready journey delivers a tailored educational experience

For this 2024 edition, Euronext is pleased to introduce a new academic collaboration with INSEAD, a global leader in executive education, that will enrich the programme with managerial tools for executives to successfully lead their companies throughout the IPO process.

In addition, IPOready is now hosted on a dedicated digital community platform where individuals can connect with other participants, coaches and experts from our extensive network. They can also access exclusive educational content.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “We are pleased to welcome and support in 2024 more than 160 companies to the largest and most diverse edition of IPOready ever, for its ninth edition. As the leading European listing venue, Euronext strengthens even more its commitment to supporting European companies in their growth journey, helping them be ready to access the most suitable financing opportunities in the capital markets. We offer companies a unique programme to acquaint themselves with the IPO process, providing access to a strong network of entrepreneurs across Europe.”

The leading equity listing venue in Europe and the venue of choice for tech companies

With nearly 1,900 companies listed on its markets worth around €6.6 trillion in aggregated market capitalisation at end 2023, of which 1,500 are SMEs. Euronext is today by far the largest listing venue and market infrastructure in Europe in terms of aggregated market capitalisation.

Over 700 tech companies are listed on Euronext representing €1.3 billion in market capitalisation at end 2023. In 2023, Euronext attracted the majority of listing in Europe and welcomed 64 companies that chose to list on our markets. 17 of these are high-growth tech companies that joined the Euronext Tech Leaders segment to reach a total of 121 companies.