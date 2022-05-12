Euronext Launches New AEX® ESG Index

AEX® ESG Index is live today and available to index users

New index identifies the 25 companies within the AEX® and AMX® indices demonstrating best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices

4 th ESG Index alternative for national blue-chip indices, following successful launch of CAC 40 ESG® Index (France), MIB® ESG Index (Italy) and OBX® ESG Index (Norway)

Euronext today announced the launch of the new AEX® ESG Index, which is now live and available to index users.

This index identifies the 25 companies that demonstrate the best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices from the 50 constituents of the AEX® and AMX® indices. The launch of this sustainable index follows the successful launch of the French CAC 40® ESG Index, the Italian MIB® ESG Index and the Norwegian OBX® ESG Index. In launching this new suite of ESG indices, Euronext is responding to the growing demand for sustainable investment tools from investors and the wider market. ESG assessment of companies is provided by Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data.

The AEX® ESG index is designed to facilitate the adoption of mainstream ESG investment approaches by institutional and private investors:

It reflects a relative ranking for the 25 “Best-in-Class” companies based on ESG Risk Rating criteria assessed by Sustainalytics.

It incorporates negative screening and norm-based exclusion filters applied in accordance with the UN Global Compact Principles 1 .

. Its methodology will evolve to integrate new EU regulations and standards as they emerge.

The composition of the index is revised quarterly under supervision of the independent scientific committee of the AEX ® family.

family. The index methodology is developed in line with the principles of the CAC40 ® ESG, MIB ® ESG and OBX ® ESG indices.

The index selection is based on a starting universe of the 50 companies that make up of the AEX® and AMX® indices. From this universe, exclusions are caried out based on Sustainalytics data, and the 25 best scoring companies on ESG Risk rating are selected.

Euronext will offer price return, net return and gross return versions of the index.

The index will follow the same review schedule as the AEX® Family. The ext index review for the AEX® ESG will be in June 2022.

The full details on the composition and methodology for the AEX® ESG can be found at: https://live.euronext.com/product/indices/NLESG0000014-XAMS/market-information

Index Names and ISIN Codes

Index name ISIN Code Base date Base value Publication since AEX ESG NLESG0000014 31-12-2009 335.33 12-05-2022 AEX ESG NR NLESG0000022 31-12-2009 335.33 12-05-2022 AEX ESG GR NLESG0000030 31-12-2009 335.33 12-05-2022

AEX ESG Composition (NLESG0000014)

Name ISIN Code MIC ACCELL GROUP NL0009767532 XAMS ADYEN NL0012969182 XAMS AEGON NL0000303709 XAMS AKZO NOBEL NL0013267909 XAMS ARCADIS NL0006237562 XAMS ASM INTERNATIONAL NL0000334118 XAMS ASML HOLDING NL0010273215 XAMS ASR NEDERLAND NL0011872643 XAMS BE SEMICONDUCTOR NL0012866412 XAMS CTP NL00150006R6 XAMS FAGRON BE0003874915 XBRU HEINEKEN NL0000009165 XAMS IMCD NL0010801007 XAMS KPN KON NL0000009082 XAMS NN GROUP NL0010773842 XAMS POSTNL NL0009739416 XAMS PROSUS NL0013654783 XAMS RANDSTAD NV NL0000379121 XAMS RELX GB00B2B0DG97 XAMS SBM OFFSHORE NL0000360618 XAMS SIGNIFY NV NL0011821392 XAMS UMG NL0015000IY2 XAMS UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WE FR0013326246 XAMS WDP BE0974349814 XBRU WOLTERS KLUWER NL0000395903 XAMS

Background:

1 The UN Global Compact principles lay out companies’ fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Euronext has endorsed these principles and contributed to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Oceans Business Group, formalising the UN Blue Bond principles.