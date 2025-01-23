Euronext Launches IPOready 2025: Empowering 160 Companies Across Europe’s Fastest-Growing Sectors

Record-breaking participation of over 160 companies from 11 European countries

Technology companies dominate the cohort, making up 67% of the total participants

Celebrating a decade of the pre-IPO programme, empowering Europe’s fastest-growing companies for a successful IPO process





Euronext, the leading European market infrastructure, today announces the launch of the 2025 edition of its pre-IPO programme IPOready. This is the tenth consecutive year Euronext has hosted IPOready, which has become Europe’s largest pre-IPO programme.

Mathieu Caron, Head of Primary Markets at Euronext N.V., said: “We are delighted to welcome over 160 companies to the 2025 edition of IPOready. IPOready equips company leaders with the critical tools and insights needed for IPO success, while fostering a strong network of entrepreneurs across Europe to support them throughout their growth journey. In 2015, Euronext embarked on a mission to clarify the IPO process and the programme has proven to be a tremendous success with more than 1,000 participants since the beginning. Celebrating ten years of the programme is testament to our dedication to supporting Europe’s most innovative and dynamic companies on their journey to the capital markets.”

For the 2025 edition, IPOready has attracted an outstanding cohort of over 160 companies from Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.This highlights the dynamism of the fast-growing and ambitious companies considering a listing in Europe and underscores Euronext’s position as the leading listing venue in the region.

As in previous years, technology companies dominate the landscape of the 2025 cohort, making up 67% of the total participants. This includes 41% from Tech Media and Telecom, 13% from Cleantech, and 13% from Healthtech. Traditional industries represent the remaining 33% of the cohort.

On average, participating companies generate €89 million in annual revenues and employ 448 people. Since their inception, they have raised an average of €49 million in equity financing. Over the past nine editions of Euronext’s pre-IPO programmes, more than 1,000 alumni have participated, resulting in 33 successful listings on Euronext markets. These companies have collectively raised over €1.6 billion at IPO, achieving a combined market capitalisation of nearly €5.7 billion. In 2024, Euronext welcomed the listing of four new IPOready alumni: Exosens and Imeon Energy in Paris, and Oncoinvent and Moreld in Oslo. Already this year, Euronext has welcomed the listing of Younited Financial on Euronext Paris, a dual listing with the company's existing listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

A tailored training programme

Entrepreneurs will embark on their journey to understand the roadmap to an IPO through a comprehensive six-month training programme. This programme is structured around several key modules, featuring workshop sessions in each country alongside expert partners who will delve into the IPO process, legal considerations, IPO valuation, crafting an equity story, financial communication, corporate governance, and post-listing obligations. More than 80 expert partners from across Europe’s financial ecosystem will contribute their insights and expertise to the training sessions.

Euronext is also pleased to renew its academic collaboration with INSEAD, a global leader in executive education. Through webinars and in-person workshops, INSEAD brings its global business education expertise to equip executives with the managerial tools needed to lead their companies effectively through the IPO process.

The leading equity listing venue in Europe

In 2024, Euronext confirmed its position as the leading European primary markets venue with over 1,800 issuers representing €6 trillion in aggregated market capitalisation on its single stock market covering seven countries. Euronext is the venue of choice for ambitious global champions on its markets, having welcomed 50% of international equity listings across Europe in 2024. Euronext is also the leading exchange for Tech in Europe, with over 700 technology companies listed and technology companies accounting for nearly 40% of new listings in 2024.