Euronext Hosts The Fourth Tech Leaders Forum And Launches A Scale-Up Track To Support High-Growth Private Tech Companies

400 participants from 12 countries engage in 300 investor meetings

New Scale-Up Track supports high-growth private Tech companies on their path to public markets

Inaugural Euronext Tech Leaders Awards celebrate outstanding performance and innovation

2025 Euronext Tech Pulse report highlights record European Tech performance

Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today held the fourth edition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Forum, bringing together 400 participants from 12 countries. This flagship event aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and support European technology companies in their growth funding needs. The 2025 Euronext Tech Leaders Forum was supported by Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs as premium partners.

Launched in 2022, Euronext Tech Leaders is Euronext’s flagship initiative dedicated to highlighting the visibility and attractiveness of high-growth and leading Tech companies towards international investors, together with a suite of services to support them along their listing journey. Building on Euronext’s vibrant Tech ecosystem and long-standing commitment to technology companies, the Euronext Tech Leaders segment now contains 110 European companies listed on Euronext.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Forum is the annual meeting place for entrepreneurs, investors and financial experts to come together and discuss pressing challenges and strategic topics shaping the future of European Tech. This year’s Forum was the most international since its launch, with a growing number of participants coming from 12 countries. 300 meetings were organised between institutional investors and executives from 40 Euronext Tech Leaders companies, which represents a 30% increase compared to last year.

Sessions and workshops explored topics such as Tech acceleration on capital markets, capital allocation for global Tech companies, investor perspectives on Tech IPOs, as well as developments in new space, AI and robotics in defence, quantum computing, generative AI and software. Throughout the day, a dedicated Scale-Up Track offered private technology companies tailored sessions and meetings designed to accelerate their path toward public markets and sustainable growth.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, commented: “Euronext is the leading venue for Tech companies in Europe. More than one in three companies listed on Euronext is a Tech company, and the aggregated market capitalisation of Tech companies listed on Euronext exceeds €1.4 trillion. The Euronext Tech Leaders initiative enhances the visibility and attractiveness of fast-growing and leading technology companies for international investors. It offers these companies a range of services to support them throughout their listing process. Through their leadership in the sector and their disruptive innovation, Euronext Tech Leaders companies strengthen Europe's competitiveness in the global technology industry, contributing to European autonomy in the long term.”

Celebrating Europe’s leading Tech innovators

This year’s Euronext Tech Leaders Forum also hosted the inaugural Euronext Tech Leaders Awards, a new initiative celebrating outstanding market achievements across the European Tech ecosystem and recognising the companies and leaders that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and impact on Euronext markets.

The winners of the Euronext Tech Leaders Awards 2025 are:

Tech Champion Award: Abivax, listed on Euronext Paris since 2015. This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding innovation and leadership in the European biotech sector, as well as its exceptional market performance this year.

listed on Euronext Paris since 2015. This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding innovation and leadership in the European biotech sector, as well as its exceptional market performance this year. Market Performance Award: Exail Technologies, the strategic European maritime drone manufacturer, for its impressive +360% gain on Euronext Paris year-to-date 1 , particularly after the company secured a new flagship program for its state-of-the-art drone system for mine-hunting, among other contracts won.

the strategic European maritime drone manufacturer, for its impressive +360% gain on Euronext Paris year-to-date , particularly after the company secured a new flagship program for its state-of-the-art drone system for mine-hunting, among other contracts won. Capital Markets Deal Award: Inventiva, an innovative European biotech developing oral therapies, received more than €130 million in May 2025 as the second tranche of its previously announced structured financing of up to €348 million announced in October 2024. This funding represented over 30% of the company’s market capitalisation at the time. The company further reinforced its financial position with an additional €149 million raised in a successful public offering in November 2025, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategy, clinical progress and long-term value potential.

an innovative European biotech developing oral therapies, received more than €130 million in May 2025 as the second tranche of its previously announced structured financing of up to €348 million announced in October 2024. This funding represented over 30% of the company’s market capitalisation at the time. The company further reinforced its financial position with an additional €149 million raised in a successful public offering in November 2025, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategy, clinical progress and long-term value potential. Listing Award: Materialise, a European leader in additive manufacturing, following its listing on Euronext Brussels in November 2025, valuing the company at approximately €275 million. The move was accompanied by a share buyback of €30 million.

a European leader in additive manufacturing, following its listing on Euronext Brussels in November 2025, valuing the company at approximately €275 million. The move was accompanied by a share buyback of €30 million. Fundraising Award: Mistral AI, the leading European AI pioneer, for its impressive €1.7 billion Series C funding round in September 2025, with a strategic partnership with ASML, a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which invested €1.3 billion in the operation.





2025 Euronext Tech Pulse: record performance for European Tech

Building on the strength of the Euronext Tech Leaders community, Euronext published the 2025 Euronext Tech Pulse report, providing insights into the financing of Tech companies, market performance and ESG trends. The report highlights record achievements, with Euronext Tech Leaders companies surpassing a combined market valuation of €1 trillion and the Euronext Tech Leaders Index being up 24%1. Listings of Tech companies represent almost 40% of new listings on Euronext in 20252. The report also breaks down the European Tech ecosystem by subsector, providing deeper insight for stakeholders.

The full report can be accessed by clicking here.

Partnering for growth

The fourth edition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Forum was supported by workshop partners BofA Securities, CIC Market Solutions, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and Stifel.

Sponsors were ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo IMI, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Natixis CIB, ODDO BHF and Portzamparc.

---------------------------------

1 Year to year evolution as of 31 October 2025.

2 Year to date.