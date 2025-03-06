Euronext Expands Clearing Services To Cover Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

Euronext, the leading European market infrastructure, announces the expansion of Euronext Clearing’s central counterparty (CCP) services to include cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed on its markets. This enhancement, effective on 3 March 2025, marks a significant step in integrating digital assets into the regulated financial ecosystem.

The expansion of clearing services is crucial in driving broader adoption of cryptocurrency ETPs within the regulated financial system. With this development, investors will have access to a wider selection of ETPs underlying cryptocurrencies while benefiting from the security, efficiency, and transparency of a regulated marketplace. Euronext Clearing’s risk management expertise ensures that market participants can trade confidently while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.

This strategic expansion reinforces Euronext Clearing’s position as a leading multi-asset CCP in Europe and highlights the Euronext Group’s commitment to supporting our clients’ investment needs through the provision of best-in-class trading and post-trading services.

156 crypto ETPs from multiple issuers are listed and traded on Euronext’s markets as of end of February 2025. Issuers and investors can leverage Euronext's dynamic European ETPs market, benefiting from deep liquidity and broad investor access. Euronext has proactively developed the necessary market infrastructure to ensure strong safeguards, optimal liquidity, and tight spreads fostering a secure and transparent trading environment.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade of Euronext, said: “Euronext is committed to fostering innovation within a well-regulated market, ensuring both growth and compliance. We actively collaborate with regulators to advance market innovation while maintaining a secure and transparent financial ecosystem. With the continued expansion of our EMIR-authorised clearing house, we are enhancing our services to meet our clients’ evolving needs, providing a trusted and efficient marketplace for members and investors.”