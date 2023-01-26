Euronext Dublin Launches The 2023 Edition Of IPOready Ireland

With an unprecedented record number of applications received, Euronext Dublin welcomes 14 companies into its 2023 IPOready programme

Euronext Dublin launches a six-month training programme aiming to equip participating companies with a comprehensive overview of the most appropriate financing tools

80% of total participants are Tech companies, including cleantech, fintech and life science companies

Euronext Dublin announces the launch of the fifth edition of IPOready, its leadership programme for executives looking to enhance their skillsets for scaling their companies and raising strategic finance. This year, IPOready Ireland received an unprecedented number of applications and welcomed a record 14 companies to the six-month training programme.

The objective of the programme is to equip participating companies with an in-depth understanding of all sources of finance available to them and determine which is most suited to their needs. On completion, the participating founders and entrepreneurs will have the skillsets required to get their businesses investment ready, refine their pitch for investors and form a valuable network of peers, advisors and investors.

This year the IPOready Ireland participants are predominantly Tech companies. Making up 80% of the total participants in the 2023 programme, they encompass a broad range of sectors, including cleantech, fintech and companies from the Life Sciences sector.

This year’s IPOready intake includes: Big Red Cloud; CWSI; Fortus Group; Inclusio; KOREC; Mail Metrics; Medserv; Neurent Medical; ReaDI-Watch; SEEYOU; Sigma Retail Partners and Urban Volt.

Organised in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), IPOready 2023 builds on the success of the previous four programmes since 2015.

Niall Jones, Head of Listing for Ireland and UK at Euronext, commented on the 2023 IPOready edition: “It is inspiring to see the great interest shown by companies to participate in the most recent edition of IPOready in Ireland. The 14 companies represent different sectors and are at different phases of development, which will drive some very interesting discussions throughout the programme. Our aim is to provide the companies with a strong foundation to equip them with the knowledge and skills to prepare and go through any funding process, up to and including an IPO, and what it takes to succeed as a listed company.”

Over the course of the programme, IPOready participants will also benefit from Euronext’s other pre-IPO initiatives, joining with Euronext’s TechShare1 programme participants at two European campuses, in Rotterdam today, and in Lisbon in June. IPOready members will also have the option to join ELITE, Euronext’s SME network and private market.

Background:

1 TechShare is Euronext’s pan-European educational programme designed to support Tech companies aiming to go public in the next one to three years. This year, 140+ Tech companies will take part in the programme in nine European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain. Since the launch of Euronext’s TechShare programme in 2015, more than 660 alumni have participated. Of the 21 listed alumni in total, 4 listed on Euronext markets in 2022.