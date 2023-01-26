Euronext Corporate Services Expands Its Webcast Studio Network To Milan

Euronext Corporate Services, part of the Euronext Group, today announced the official opening of its webcast studio in Milan, Italy. This is the newest European studio of Company Webcast, the webinar company of Euronext Corporate Services and one of the market leaders in professional webcast and webinar solutions. Company Webcast runs the biggest network of broadcast-quality studios in Europe with eight studios in five countries.

Located in the heart of Milan, on Via Agnello the studio facility is equipped with the latest technologies to deliver institutional webcasting services, including greenscreen, HD cameras, professional sound and lighting, and a control moderation room. This development officially completes the full deployment of Euronext Corporate Services in Italy, after the initial roll-out of all its other businesses, such as iBabs, Advisory and IR Solutions and ComplyLog, in the country in 2021 and 2022.

Company Webcast enables firms, organisations, and local authorities to successfully engage with their stakeholders, from employees to investors and customers worldwide. Company Webcast has developed a full suite of products alongside its European studios to enable companies to communicate more effectively. Through the production of high-impact, fully interactive virtual and hybrid events, organisations can embrace the accelerating trend for virtual communications and meet their ESG objectives.

Over the last three years, Company Webcast has expanded its activities from its historic base in the Netherlands to main business hubs in France, Belgium, Italy, Germany and the UK. Last week, Euronext Corporate Services celebrated the opening of new offices and a brand new Company Webcast studio in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Milan launch event takes place today and will include a webinar with a panel discussion in Italian on “Economic outlook and investor behaviour in 2023”, followed by a Q&A session. The following experts will be present:

Patrizia Celia, Head of Large Caps, Investment Vehicles at Borsa Italiana

Matteo Trani, Account Executive at Company W ebcast

Francesco Paolo Virgilio, Post Listing Advisory Manager at Euronext Corporate Services

Alberto Chiandetti , Portfolio Manager at Fidelity International

Gianluca Pediconi , Partner & Portfolio Manager at MOMentum Alternative Investment

Dario Mangilli , Head of Sustainability Impact at SGR

Alessandro Baj Badino , Group Head of Investor Relations at Antares Vision (a Euronext Tech Leaders company) .





Register to join the launch event: Company Webcast Milan launch event.