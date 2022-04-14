Euronext Corporate Services Expands Its Webcast Studio Network To London

Euronext Corporate Services, part of the Euronext Group, today announced the opening of a webcast studio in London, United Kingdom. This is the sixth European studio for Company Webcast, the webinar company of Euronext Corporate Services and one of the European leaders in professional webcast and webinar solutions. This opening marks a major step in fulfilling its ambition to build the largest studio network in Europe.
Located in the heart of the City of London at 16 Finsbury Circus, the 160-square-foot studio facility is equipped with the latest technologies to deliver institutional webcasting services, including greenscreen, HD cameras, professional sound and lighting, and a control moderation room.
Company Webcast enables firms, organisations, and local authorities to successfully engage with their stakeholders, from employees to investors and customers worldwide. Company Webcast has developed a full suite of products alongside its European studios to help users embrace the accelerating trend for virtual communications and meet their ESG objectives as well as supporting remote working.
Over the last three years, Company Webcast has expanded its activities from its historic base in the Netherlands to main business hubs in France, Belgium, Italy and now the UK. It will open additional studio venues this year in Milan, Frankfurt, Munich, Stockholm and Paris.
The launch event takes place today and will include key note speeches and a live Q&A session.
Anthony Attia, Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade at Euronext, said: “The opening of a new Company Webcast Studio in London is an important milestone enabling us to deliver on our mission to support our clients in accelerating their digital transformation journey worldwide. As a key pillar of Euronext’s ‘Growth for Impact 2024’ strategic plan, Euronext Corporate Services aims to capitalise on our pan-European operations to offer all our customers quality solutions in compliance, communication, governance, and investor relations. By the end of 2022, Company Webcast will have the largest studio network in Europe and will offer unparalleled coverage for its largest international accounts.”
Register to join the launch event at this link.