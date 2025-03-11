Euronext Completes €300 Million Share Repurchase Programme

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the share repurchase programme announced on 7 November 2024. Between 11 November 2024 and 10 March 2025, 2,692,979 shares, or approximately 2.58% of Euronext’s share capital, were repurchased at an average price of €111.40 per share.

This repurchase programme was executed by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and based on the authority granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Euronext on 15 May 2024.

The General Meeting will be requested during the 2025 Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025 to authorise the Managing Board of the Company to confirm the cancellation by way of withdrawal of the shares that were purchased under the share repurchase programme. If approved, the resolution to this effect of the Managing Board will be deposited at the trade register and announced in a national newspaper for a period of 2 months following the announcement.

Details of the executed programme are available at:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding/share-buyback-program