Euronext Brussels Celebrates Belgian Financial Excellence At Its 2024 Awards Ceremony

Euronext Brussels today presented its 2024 Awards during its annual New Year Event held in Brussels. The prestigious event, organised in collaboration with Guberna, was attended by over 500 representatives from the Belgian and international financial community.

Highlights of the New Year Event were the keynote speech delivered by Vincent Van Peteghem, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Belgium, and the video address by Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Co-president of the Club of Rome. The event also featured two panel discussions with a specific focus on sustainable finance: “Transitioning towards high impact.”

The Euronext Brussels 2024 Awards, a hallmark of excellence in the financial sector, were presented to outstanding organisations that have demonstrated exemplary performance, innovation and commitment to the advancement of the Belgian capital markets landscape.

Benoît van den Hove, CEO of Euronext Brussels, said: “2023 was a year marked by significant challenges for the capital markets, yet rich in positive developments for the Belgian market. It was a year in which the Euronext Brussels ecosystem demonstrated substantial resilience, ensuring the possibility for companies to raise capital to finance new projects and strengthen their balance sheets. I am particularly pleased to present these awards, which serve as a collective celebration of Belgium's financial expertise. As part of Euronext, Brussels occupies a central position in the leading pan-European market infrastructure that constitutes the backbone of the Capital Markets Union, owing to its federal model, trading platform, and the largest liquidity pool in Europe”.

Euronext Brussels awarded the best performing listed companies, market members and law firm during its New Year’s event. This year’s winners are:

Award Category Gold Silver Bronze ECM Finance House of the Year KBC Securities BNP Paribas Fortis ABN AMRO DCM Finance House of the Year Belfius Deutsche Bank KBC Securities DCM ESG Finance House of the Year ING BNP Paribas Fortis HSBC Transactional Lawyer of the Year Linklaters Allen & Overy Clifford Chance BEL 20 Company of the Year WDP Melexis Sofina BEL Mid Company of the Year Colruyt Tessenderlo Montea BEL Small Company of the Year Jensen-Group QRF Van de Velde BELIR Award of the Year KBC Securities Degroof Petercam Kepler Cheuvreux Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year Morgan Stanley International JP Morgan Securities Merrill Lynch International Belgian Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year KBC Belfius Leleux Cash Equity SME Liquidity Provider of the Year KBC Rothschild Martin Maurel Degroof Petercam Derivatives Brokerage House of the Year Morgan Stanley Europe SE JP Morgan SE Saxo Bank AS Derivatives Market Maker of the Year Susquehanna International Securities Limited All Options International BV Optiver VOF

