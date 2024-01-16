Euronext Brussels Celebrates Belgian Financial Excellence At Its 2024 Awards Ceremony

Euronext Brussels today presented its 2024 Awards during its annual New Year Event held in Brussels. The prestigious event, organised in collaboration with Guberna, was attended by over 500 representatives from the Belgian and international financial community.
Highlights of the New Year Event were the keynote speech delivered by Vincent Van Peteghem, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Belgium, and the video address by Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Co-president of the Club of Rome. The event also featured two panel discussions with a specific focus on sustainable finance: “Transitioning towards high impact.”
The Euronext Brussels 2024 Awards, a hallmark of excellence in the financial sector, were presented to outstanding organisations that have demonstrated exemplary performance, innovation and commitment to the advancement of the Belgian capital markets landscape.
Benoît van den Hove, CEO of Euronext Brussels, said: “2023 was a year marked by significant challenges for the capital markets, yet rich in positive developments for the Belgian market. It was a year in which the Euronext Brussels ecosystem demonstrated substantial resilience, ensuring the possibility for companies to raise capital to finance new projects and strengthen their balance sheets. I am particularly pleased to present these awards, which serve as a collective celebration of Belgium's financial expertise. As part of Euronext, Brussels occupies a central position in the leading pan-European market infrastructure that constitutes the backbone of the Capital Markets Union, owing to its federal model, trading platform, and the largest liquidity pool in Europe”.
Euronext Brussels awarded the best performing listed companies, market members and law firm during its New Year’s event. This year’s winners are:
|
Award Category
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
ECM Finance House of the Year
|
KBC Securities
|
BNP Paribas Fortis
|
ABN AMRO
|
DCM Finance House of the Year
|
Belfius
|
Deutsche Bank
|
KBC Securities
|
DCM ESG Finance House of the Year
|
ING
|
BNP Paribas Fortis
|
HSBC
|
Transactional Lawyer of the Year
|
Linklaters
|
Allen & Overy
|
Clifford Chance
|
BEL 20 Company of the Year
|
WDP
|
Melexis
|
Sofina
|
BEL Mid Company of the Year
|
Colruyt
|
Tessenderlo
|
Montea
|
BEL Small Company of the Year
|
Jensen-Group
|
QRF
|
Van de Velde
|
BELIR Award of the Year
|
KBC Securities
|
Degroof Petercam
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
|
Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year
|
Morgan Stanley International
|
JP Morgan Securities
|
Merrill Lynch International
|
Belgian Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year
|
KBC
|
Belfius
|
Leleux
|
Cash Equity SME Liquidity Provider of the Year
|
KBC
|
Rothschild Martin Maurel
|
Degroof Petercam
|
Derivatives Brokerage House of the Year
|
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
|
JP Morgan SE
|
Saxo Bank AS
|
Derivatives Market Maker of the Year
|
Susquehanna International Securities Limited
|
All Options International BV
|
Optiver VOF
Background:
- These awards are based exclusively on measurable figures.
- Performance for listed companies means the strongest increase in market capitalisation within the indicated peer group over the year 2023.
- The ECM Finance/DCM Finance/DCM ESG Finance House awards are based on the number of equity/bond transactions listed on Euronext Brussels, weighted for the amount, advisory role and type of transaction involved.
- The Brokerage House awards are awarded to the members that accounted for the highest volumes on the Euronext Brussels securities market in the respective segments.
- The Transactional Lawyer award is based on the number of transactions listed on Euronext Brussels, weighted for the amount, advisory role and type of transaction involved.
- The SME Liquidity Provider award is granted to the member that accounted for the highest liquidity providing volume on companies with market cap < €1 billion.
- The Derivatives Markets award is granted to the members that accounted for the highest number of contracts traded on the Euronext Brussels derivatives market.