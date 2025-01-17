Euronext Brussels Awards 2025 Honor Excellence And Innovation In Belgian Capital Markets

Euronext Brussels today presented its prestigious Awards 2025 during its annual New Year Event, organised in collaboration with GUBERNA, the Belgian Institute for Corporate Governance. This year’s event was attended by more than 500 key players from the international and Belgian financial and governmental sector, celebrating excellence and innovation in the Belgian capital markets.

During the Euronext Brussels New Year Event, the central theme of "The Future of Industry in Europe" sparked discussions on how European industries can adapt to new challenges while seizing growth opportunities. The panel discussion, keynote and speeches explored the evolving landscape of European markets, innovation in industrial sectors, and the strategic role of capital markets and corporate governance in driving sustainable development and economic growth.

Winners of Euronext Brussels Awards 2024

The Euronext Brussels Awards 2024 recognise organisations for their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of Belgium's financial landscape. It is a longstanding tradition within the Belgian capital markets. The awards serve as a testament to the resilience and growth of the Euronext Brussels ecosystem in navigating the challenges of the past year. Among them are the best performing listed companies, market members and law firm of 2024.

This year’s winners are:

Award category Gold Silver Bronze ECM Finance House of the Year KBC SECURITIES ING GOLDMAN SACHS DCM Finance House of the Year BELFIUS JP MORGAN HSBC DCM ESG Finance House of the Year JEFFERIES DEUTSCHE BANK CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB Transactional Lawyer of the Year LINKLATERS STIBBE CLIFFORD CHANCE BEL 20 Company of the Year UCB ARGENX SE LOTUS BAKERIES BEL Mid Company of the Year DEME GROUP IBA XIOR BEL Small Company of the Year NYXOAH ONWARD MEDICAL WHAT''S COOKING GP BELIR Award of the Year KEPLER CHEUVREUX KBC SECURITIES DEGROOF PETERCAM Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year MORGAN STANLEY INTERNATIONAL JP MORGAN SECURITIES GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL Belgian Cash Equity Brokerage House of the Year KBC BELFIUS BANK LELEUX ASSOCIATED BROKERS Cash Equity SME Liquidity Provider of the Year KBC ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL BANQUE DEGROOF PETERCAM Derivatives Brokerage House of the Year GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE SE JP MORGAN SE Derivatives Market Maker of the Year SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMITED ALL OPTIONS INTERNATIONAL BV OPTIVER VOF Most innovative ECM Transaction of the Year ING BELGIUM

Benoît van den Hove, CEO and Chairman of Euronext Brussels, said: “2024 has been a year of transformation for European capital markets, presenting both challenges and opportunities for growth. Through Euronext’s robust and integrated federal model, we ensure that local economies, including Belgium's, are connected to global capital markets, providing companies with the necessary tools to access capital and innovate, grow or expand in an ever-changing economic environment. I am extremely proud that Euronext Brussels continues to be the driving force for the Belgian market enabling sustainable growth and investment opportunities. This year’s awards are therefore not just a celebration of individual achievements, but a recognition of the strength, resilience, and innovative power of Belgian champions within our financial ecosystem.”

