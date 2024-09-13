Euronext Announces September 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of The MIB ESG

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the MIB ESG index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 20 September 2024, and will be effective from Monday 23 September 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review:

MIB ESG Index

Inclusion of:

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.



Exclusion of:

BREMBO S.p.A.



Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday, 18 September 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review MIB ESG Family

The MIB ESG is reviewed quarterly in March, September and December. The full annual review is in June.

Next Index Review: Friday, 13 December 2024.