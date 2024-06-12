Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The PSI®

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the PSI®, which will take place after markets close on Friday 21 June 2024 and be effective from Monday 24 June 2023.

Results of the Quarterly Review

PSI®

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 June 2024.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review PSI®

The PSI® is reviewed is quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.