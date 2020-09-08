 Skip to main Content
Euronext Announces Quarterly Review Results Of The AEX

Date 08/09/2020

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the  AEX®, AMX® and AScX®. The changes due to the review will be effective from Monday 21 September 2020.

Results of the Quarterly Review

AEX®
No changes in the composition of the index

AMX®
No changes in the composition of the index

AScX®
No changes in the composition of the index

 

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in case of a removal due to a take-over, till the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 16th September 2020.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review AEX® family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March. The  June, September and December reviews serve to facilitate inclusion of recently listed companies and to replace removed constituents.

 