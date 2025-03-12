Euronext Announces March 2025 Results Of The OBX® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2025 review for the OBX® family including the OBX®, OSEBX®, OSEFX® and the OBX® ESG. Changes will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the March Review

OBX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: SCHIBSTED SER. A TOMRA SYSTEMS



OSEBX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: NORCONSULT ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI SATS ELKEM



OSEFX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: NORCONSULT ARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI SATS ELKEM



OBX® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: DOF GROUP BAKKAFROST ELOPAK ELKEM MPC CONTAINER SHIPS SPAREBANK 1 SØR-NORGE

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.