Euronext Announces March 2025 Quarterly Review Results Of The MIB ESG®

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the MIB ESG® index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Quarterly Review

MIB ESG®

No changes in the composition of the index.

Please note that following the index consultation held from November 27th, 2024, to December 31st, 2024, and ongoing assessments regarding the index methodology, the Index Design Committee decided to keep the composition of the MIB ESG unchanged, pending further potential rule changes which will be consulted upon with the market.

In accordance with standard practice, Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review MIB ESG® Family

The MIB ESG® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in June. Next review will be on 13 June 2025.