Euronext Announces March 2025 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC 40 ESG®

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC 40 ESG® index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC 40 ESG®

No changes in the composition of the index.

Please note that following the index consultation held from 27 November 2024 to 31 December 2024 and ongoing assessments regarding the index methodology, the Independent Supervisor has decided to keep the composition of the CAC 40 ESG® index unchanged, pending further potential rule changes which will be consulted upon with the market.

In accordance with standard practice, the Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025. All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review CAC 40 ESG®

The CAC 40 ESG® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). Next CAC Steering Committee Review: 12 June 2025.