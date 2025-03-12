Euronext Announces March 2025 Annual Review Results Of The PSI® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2025 annual review for the PSI®, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Annual Review

PSI®

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review PSI® Family

The PSI® is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 11 June 2025.