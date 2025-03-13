Euronext Announces March 2025 Annual Review Results Of The ISEQ® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the annual review for the ISEQ Family indices, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Annual Review

ISEQ 20® Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

ISEQ 20® Capped

No changes in the composition of the index.

ISEQ® Small

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review ISEQ® Family

The ISEQ® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 12 June 2025.