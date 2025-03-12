Euronext Announces March 2025 Annual Review Results Of The BEL® Family Indices

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2025 annual review for the BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Annual Review

BEL 20®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: Montea Galapagos

BEL Mid®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: Galapagos Montea Vastned

BEL Small®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: Exmar Vastned

BEL® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: Montea Bekaert Umicore Recticel

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review BEL® Family

The BEL 20®, BEL Mid®, BEL Small® and BEL® ESG are reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 11 June 2025.