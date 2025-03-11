Euronext Announces March 2025 Annual Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2025 annual review for the AEX®, AMX®, AScX® and AEX® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025.

Results of the Annual Review

AEX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AMX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: BAM Groep Alfen CVC Capital AMG Heijmans Flow Traders

AScX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: Alfen Azerion AMG BAM Groep Envipco Ebusco Flow Traders Heijmans Havas NX Filtration

AEX® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: DSM Firmenich AG Adyen

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review AEX® Family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 10 June 2025.