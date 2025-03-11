Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Euronext Announces March 2025 Annual Review Results Of The AEX® Family

Date 11/03/2025

Euronext today announced the results of the March 2025 annual review for the AEX®, AMX®, AScX® and AEX® ESG, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 21 March 2025 and will be effective from Monday 24 March 2025. 

Results of the Annual Review

AEX®

No changes in the composition of the index.

AMX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
BAM Groep Alfen
CVC Capital AMG
Heijmans Flow Traders

AScX®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
Alfen Azerion
AMG BAM Groep
Envipco Ebusco
Flow Traders Heijmans
Havas NX Filtration
 

AEX® ESG

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: 
DSM Firmenich AG Adyen

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 19 March 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review AEX® Family

The AEX® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in March. 

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 10 June 2025.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg