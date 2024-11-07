Euronext Announces Launch Of A Share Repurchase Programme Of €300 Million

Euronext today announces a share repurchase programme (the ‘Programme’) for a maximum amount of €300 million.

This Programme is enabled by Euronext’s strong cash generation capabilities and demonstrates Euronext’s rigorous capital allocation strategy. The Programme will not change the deleveraging path of Euronext, nor its credit rating. The Programme will also be compatible with preserving the Group financial flexibility to capture market opportunities and its dividend policy of a pay-out of 50% of reported net income.

The Programme will be implemented as follows:

Purpose: the purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of Euronext. All shares repurchased as part of the Programme will be cancelled;

Maximum amount allocated: €300 million;

Duration: the targeted period for the share repurchase programme is from 11 November 2024 for a maximum duration of 12 months, to be implemented on Euronext Paris;

Framework: Euronext aims to repurchase approximately 3.0% of its ordinary shares, as authorised by the General Meeting on 15 May 2024 to a limit of 10.0%.

Euronext has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct the repurchase.

The Programme will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and based on the authority granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders on 15 May 2024. Euronext will provide regular updates on the progress of the programme, in line with applicable regulations, at: euronext.com/en/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding/share-buyback-program