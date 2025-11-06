Euronext Announces Launch Of A Share Repurchase Programme Of €250 Million

Euronext today announces a share repurchase programme (the ‘Programme’) for a maximum amount of €250 million.

This Programme demonstrates Euronext’s proactive approach to capital allocation, the Group’s strong deleveraging path, and management’s confidence in the growth prospects of the Group. The Programme fully preserves the Group’s credit rating, financial flexibility to capture market opportunities and its dividend policy of a pay-out of 50% of reported net income.

The Programme will be implemented as follows:

Purpose: the purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of Euronext. All shares repurchased as part of the Programme will be cancelled;

Maximum amount allocated: €250 million;

Duration: from 18 November 2025 until maximum 31 March 2026;

Framework: Euronext aims to repurchase approximately 2% of its ordinary shares, as authorised by the General Meeting on 15 May 2025 to a limit of 10.0%. The Programme will be executed on Euronext Paris.

Euronext has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct the repurchase.

The Programme will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and based on the authority granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders on 15 May 2025. Euronext will provide regular updates on the progress of the programme, in line with applicable regulations, at: euronext.com/en/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding/share-buyback-program.