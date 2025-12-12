Euronext Announces December 2025 Quarterly Review Results Of The MIB ESG®

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review1 for the MIB ESG® index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday, 19 December 2025 and will be effective from Monday, 22 December 2025.

Results of the Quarterly Review

MIB ESG®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: MEDIOBANCA DIASORIN

Euronext retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review MIB ESG® Family

The MIB ESG® index is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). Next review will be announced on Friday, 13 March 2026.

[1] The MIB ESG index methodology incorporates rule changes effective from the June 2025 review of the MIB ESG index, including the introduction of the index investable universe.