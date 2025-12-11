Euronext Announces December 2025 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC Family indices, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 19 December 2025 and will be effective from Monday 22 December 2025.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC 40® Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: EIFFAGE EDENRED

CAC® Next 20 Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: EDENRED EIFFAGE

CAC® Large 60 Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

SBF 120® Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: LISI MERSEN NANOBIOTIX PLANISWARE

CAC® Mid 60 Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: LISI MERSEN NANOBIOTIX PLANISWARE

CAC® Small Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: MERSEN LISI PLANISWARE NANOBIOTIX

CAC® Mid & Small Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

CAC® All-Tradable Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 17 December 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review CAC® Family

The CAC® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in September. Next CAC Steering Committee Review: Thursday 12 March 2026.