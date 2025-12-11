Euronext Announces December 2025 Quarterly Review Results Of The CAC 40 ESG®

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review[1] for the CAC 40 ESG® Index, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 19 December 2025 and will be effective from Monday 22 December 2025.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC 40 ESG®

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: EIFFAGE EDENRED

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 17 December 2025.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review CAC 40 ESG®

The CAC 40 ESG® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). Next CAC Steering Committee Review: Thursday 12 March 2026.



-------------

[1] The CAC 40 ESG® Index methodology incorporates rule changes effective from the June 2025 review, including the introduction of the index investable universe.