Euronext Announces December 2024 Quarterly Review Results Of the CAC® Family

Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC® Family indices, which will be implemented after markets close on Friday 20 December 2024 and will be effective from Monday 23 December 2024.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC 40® Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

CAC® Next 20 Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

CAC® Large 60 Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

SBF 120® Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: MEDINCELL CASINO GUICHARD PLANISWARE EUROAPI ROBERTET EUTELSAT

CAC® Mid 60 Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: MEDINCELL CASINO GUICHARD PLANISWARE EUROAPI ROBERTET EUTELSAT

CAC® Small Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: CASINO GUICHARD MEDINCELL EUROAPI PLANISWARE EUTELSAT ROBERTET

CAC® Mid & Small Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

CAC® All-Tradable Index

No changes in the composition of the index.

Please note that following the planned spin-off of Vivendi, a revised selection ranking may be established, based on the Free Float Capitalization after the first day of trading of Monday 16 December. The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 18 December 2024.

All events taking place after that date will not result in the replacement of any company that may need to be removed from the final index selection.

Review CAC® Family

The CAC® Family is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in September. Next CAC Steering Committee Review: 13 March 2025.