Euronext And MTS Launch A New European Government Bond Index Family

Euronext MTS EGB Broad Index Family, comprising 26 indices, is Euronext’s newly created family leveraging MTS’s trading data

The Euronext MTS EU Gross Return Index will also be launched, supported by MTS’s role as an issuer-designated interdealer platform for EU government bonds

Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announces the launch of the Euronext MTS European Government Bond (EGB) Broad Index Family, developed in partnership with MTS, Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading platform and part of the Euronext Group.

The new index family comprises 26 indices that measure the total return of Euro-denominated government bonds from ten Eurozone countries, deriving from the mother index Euronext MTS EGB Broad GR.

Euronext MTS EGB Broad Index Family will use prices from MTS Cash trading platforms, among the most reliable pricing sources for European government bonds, ensuring a level of transparency and replicability that is unique in the bond market.

All European government bonds available for trading on MTS’s dealer-to-dealer regulated markets are eligible for inclusion in this family of indices. The index family includes versions for all Eurozone countries, fixed coupon instruments, single-country indices, and other customised indices.

Additionally, Euronext and MTS are launching the Euronext MTS EU Gross Return Index, supported by MTS’s role as a DMO-designated interdealer platform for EU Primary Dealers, offering stronger price transparency and quality to investors The Euronext MTS EGB Index Family, reviewed monthly, is ideal for ETFs, investment funds, and as a reference for further customisation and sub-indices.It is designed to support both active managers and those with passive fixed income strategies.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext said: We are proud to launch this family of 26 European government bond indices, further solidifying our position as a leading index provider. By leveraging MTS’s high-quality trading data, we are broadening the range of investment solutions available to our clients, helping them deploy capital in European fixed income markets with greater efficiency.”

Angelo Proni, CEO of MTS said: “Our position as Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading platform ensures the highest level of price transparency and accuracy, providing investors with robust and reliable benchmarks. The launch of Euronext MTS EGB Broad Index Family demonstrates our commitment to the European fixed income market.”