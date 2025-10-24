Euroclear And Aegon UK Join Forces To Transform Fund Distribution

Euroclear has entered a strategic agreement with Aegon UK, one of the leading retirement and investment providers in the United Kingdom, to deliver its end-to-end funds distribution solution for its adviser platform, through Euroclear FundsPlace®. This collaboration will accelerate the evolution of Aegon’s fund offering and make the investment selection journey simpler and more accessible for UK advisers and their clients.

Euroclear’s FundsPlace connects over 3,000 fund distributors and 2,500 asset managers worldwide, giving access to more than 250,000 funds, including mutual funds, alternative funds and ETFs, through a single-entry point. Under this agreement, Aegon UK will benefit from an integrated suite of services, enabling streamlined access to mutual funds through a single platform that covers distribution, order routing, settlement, asset servicing and data services.

Sebastien Danloy, Chief Business Officer at Euroclear, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Aegon UK, one of the largest adviser platforms in the United Kingdom. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence, innovation and open market access. Euroclear FundsPlace offers a unique and complete solution for the UK funds market, enabling efficient access for advisers to a broad range of funds.”

Ronnie Taylor, Chief Distribution Officer at Aegon UK comments: “As we continue to transform and automate our business, working with Euroclear is the next – and exciting – step in supporting advisers in making key investment choices for their clients, building on the digitisation and simplification of key journeys on our adviser platform.”