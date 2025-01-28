Euribor Panel To Include Finland’s OP Corporate Bank And The National Bank Of Greece

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) welcome the recent inclusion in the Euribor panel of OP Corporate Bank and National Bank of Greece.

The two banks join the group of credit institutions that contribute to Euribor under its revised methodology, which is a substitute for the panel banks’ expert judgement. The methodology was adopted in a phased approach by all members across the Euribor panel between May and October 2024.

Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, said:

“We welcome the growth of the number of panel banks that contribute to Euribor under its new methodology. This development, together with the evolution to a fully transaction-based methodology, will reinforce the soundness of the Euribor benchmark, as benchmarks rooted in real market activity drive trust and transparency across the financial ecosystem.”

Tero Kurenmaa, Director General of Finnish FSA, said:

“For Finland, the stability of the European financial system is a priority. We welcome that OP Corporate Bank has joined the Euribor panel, bringing valuable expertise to the table."

Vassiliki Lazarakou, HCMC Chair, said:

“We welcome NBG’s participation in the Euribor panel of banks, which will contribute to the robustness and the representativeness of Euribor and the enhancement of the collaboration between the participating banks”.