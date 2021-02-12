Eurex - Virtual Roundtable On Swiss LIBOR And SARON®: The State Of Things In Switzerland

Since the 2022 decomissioning of the Swiss LIBOR rate approaches, it is about time for an inventory of what has been achieved and what are the essential next steps.
In Switzerland, the National Working Group (NWG) has proposed SARON® as an alternative interest rate benchmark. To help the market with an orderly transition to the new benchmark, Eurex has launched a Three-Month SARON® Futures contract, the first exchange-traded SARON® Futures globally, in October 2018. With this launch Eurex has paved the way on the derivatives side, but what progess has been made so far and how is the transition going.
Our roundtable of experts such as Martin Bardenhewer, Head of Institutional Clients & Multinationals, Zürcher Kantonalbank and Co-chair of the Swiss National Working Group on Reference Rates (NWG), Zürcher Kantonalbank, Christof Schlenk, Head of Interest Rates Derivatives Trading at Basler Kantonalbank, Pascal Anderegg, Interest Rates Derivatives Trading at Zürcher Kantonalbank, Eveline Hunziker, Partner, Financial Services at EY, Francesca Dell’Era, Fixed Income Derivatives Sales at Eurex and Andreas Franke, Head of Risk Methodology OTC at Eurex Clearing, has the answers.
You can find the complete discussion here.
