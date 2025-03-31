Eurex Implements Organizational Changes To Drive Future Growth

Matthias Graulich and Jens Quiram to obtain new roles for product development and sales across Equity/Index, Fixed Income, Currency and Repo.

Melanie Dannheimer appointed to the Eurex Frankfurt AG Executive Board as Chief Control Officer.

Robbert Booij assumes the position as Head of Financial Derivatives.

Eurex, one of the globally leading derivatives exchanges and clearing houses, today announced organizational changes to support its next phase of growth. By integrating activities across asset classes, Eurex targets to further improve client experience and holistically support future growth opportunities. The changes will take effect on 1 April 2025.

Global products and sales teams combined across asset classes

Equity/Index, Fixed Income, Currency and Repo sales as well as business development will be combined into two new departments, which will be central to drive Eurex‘s growth initiatives going forward. Matthias Graulich will lead the Global Products & Markets team, consolidating all product and market development activities across trading and clearing. Jens Quiram will lead the Global Sales & Marketing department, aligning sales and marketing efforts across all asset classes.

Leadership changes in Eurex Frankfurt AG

After 26 years at Eurex, Randolf Roth decided to not extend his contract as member of Eurex Frankfurt Executive Board and Eurex Deutschland Management Board. His mandate ends in April. However, he will continue to serve as a strategic adviser to the Eurex Executive Board. Mainly, he will pursue new activities outside Eurex. Melanie Dannheimer, responsible for trade venue regulation, will join the Eurex Frankfurt AG Executive Board.



As part of this organizational change and based upon the recently announced departure of Erik Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing AG, the organization will also be further simplified and Robbert Booij will assume overall responsibility for financial derivatives trading and clearing. As Head of Financial Derivatives, he will report to Thomas Book, Deutsche Börse AG Executive Board Member for Trading & Clearing.



Thomas Book, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG: “I am confident the streamlined structure in combination with the expanded role of Robbert are the basis for growth and will take Eurex to the next level. I am also looking forward to announcing a new CEO for Eurex Clearing AG soon, a position that is of crucial importance given the growing importance of central clearing and risk management. I would like to thank Randolf for his outstanding commitment and passion contributing to Eurex‘s success over many years.”



Robbert Booij, Head of Financial Derivatives: “I am deeply convinced that this new structure, will pay off for our customers in many ways, from speeding up product development cycles, to a single client interface and further improved services. Matthias and Jens have proven to be effective leaders in these key areas, demonstrated by the successful execution of initiatives like the 'Home of the Euro Yield Curve' strategy. I extend my thanks to Randolf Roth for his dedicated contributions and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

Please find here the photos of Robbert Booij, Thomas Book, Melanie Dannheimer, Matthias Graulich, Randolf Roth and Jens Quiram.