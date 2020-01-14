 Skip to main Content
Eurex Exchange: Fixed Income Highlights – January 2020 Edition

Date 14/01/2020

Market briefing 

I would like to start this year's message much the same as last years, by thanking our members for their continued support throughout 2019. Your support is genuinely appreciated, and you have helped to contribute to the success of the Fixed Income Franchise. Furthermore, I'd like to extend my gratitude to my team and internal stakeholders, who have worked hard this year to bring new functionality and products to our platform. [...]

Read the full market briefing by Lee Bartholomew, Head of Fixed Income Product R&D, Eurex

Facts & figures

News


Eurex - First exchange to offer EUR fixed income ETF options

On December 2019, Eurex became the first exchange to launch EUR-denominated fixed income ETF options. The two new underlying ETFs – iShares EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (IHYG LN) and iShares Core EUR Corporate Bond ETF (IEAC LN) – are among the largest corporate bond ETFs in Europe. Watch the highlights of our interview series on fixed income ETF options: Ashley Curtis from BlackRock and Lee Bartholomew from Eurex talk about market evolution, future trends, challenges and growth opportunities.

Events

Derivatives Forum Frankfurt 2020

 