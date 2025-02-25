Eurex Clearing: The Role Of Central Counterparties In A DLT Environment

The digital transformation of the financial industry is now a reality. Emerging technologies offer opportunities for innovation and efficiency but require a suitable legal and regulatory framework. There is ongoing debate about the roles of financial market infrastructures like Central Counterparties (CCPs) and whether new and existing market entrants can provide complementary alternatives.

Eurex Clearing and Linklaters discuss in a whitepaper a smooth transition to a digital ecosystem from a practical perspective by focusing on topics related to clearing and settlement that are essential for this transition including the role of CCPs. We present our view on the implications and benefits of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with a focus on key aspects such as instant settlement and efficiency of netting in a clearing environment.

The insights and conclusions presented in this whitepaper are derived from direct experiences in operating under live conditions, rather than theoretical environments, providing a grounded and realistic view of the challenges and opportunities of a DLT financial ecosystem.

