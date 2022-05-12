eureKING SPAC Lists On Euronext Paris

SPAC listing raises € 150 million

1 st health care SPAC in France and 1 st European SPAC dedicated to biomanufacturing

6 th listing of a SPAC on Euronext Paris since 2020

3 rd listing of a SPAC on Euronext markets in 2022

Euronext today celebrates the listing of eureKING, the first French healthcare Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) dedicated to biomanufacturing, on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker code: KINGS).

eureKING SPAC was founded by an international team of healthcare experts, including Michael Kloss, former Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Healthcare, Gérard Le Fur, former CEO of Sanofi, Alexandre Mouradian, Co-Founder and Administrator of eureKARE, Christophe Jean, Strategic Partner of the private equity fund Oraxys Environment, Hubert Olivier, President for France and Belgium of the pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare services group McKesson, and Rodolphe Besserve, CEO of eureKARE, through and on behalf of his affiliated entity, which is the first European network of "start-up studios" specialising in the creation, financing and support of innovative biotechnology companies.

eureKING's ambition is to create a European bio-CDMO (Contract Development Manufacturing Organisation) that will be listed on Euronext Paris and will be a major player in the field of subcontracting the shaping and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products, in order to support the development of new innovative therapies.

eureKING was listed through the admission to trading and direct listing of 15,000,000 preference shares and 15,000,000 stock warrants. The placement was issued to qualified investors, for €10.00 per unit. The total amount raised was €150 million.

Michael Kloss, co-founder and CEO of eureKING, said: “We are pleased to present the ambition of eureKING, whose main mission will be to support the development in Europe of one of the most promising sectors of the healthcare industry, and to address the growing need to meet the production challenges of the biopharmaceutical industry. eureKING has been created by an international management team composed of experienced healthcare industry talent, 100% dedicated to the project and its development strategy, supported by a Board of Directors with complementary skills in the pharmaceutical and financial fields. Through this transaction, eureKING intends to invest in and acquire companies specialising in the production and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products on behalf of other companies in the healthcare industry.”

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V, said: “We are pleased to welcome the eureKING SPAC to the Euronext markets today. This innovative financing method will support eureKING’s ambitious projects in the field of healthcare, a sector where investment in innovation is crucial in the post-Covid era. eureKING will benefit from the market depth of Euronext, which has the biggest liquidity pool in Europe. Euronext is the preferred listing venue for French and European SPACs; in 2021, nearly 50% of the SPACs listed in Europe were listed on the Euronext markets.”

Caption: Michael Kloss, Co-Founder and CEO of eureKING, and his team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of Delphine d’Amarzit, CEO of Euronext Paris, to celebrate the listing of the SPAC.